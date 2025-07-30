Salman Khan's 3 minor fans run away from Delhi to meet their idol, go missing for four days after finally...

It is not shocking that Salman Khan has massive popularity. He has fans across the country, and some can go to any lengths to meet their superstar. We have heard of several stories where his fans have jumped barriers and climbed up to his balcony to meet him. But in the latest report, a shocking incident has come to light where 3 school boys from Delhi, aged 9, 11 and 13, ran away from their homes to meet the actor and went missing.

Advertisement

Now, the latest reports suggest that the boys have been found in Nashik, Maharashtra.

The minor boys left a note for their families before leaving the house

As per reports in PTI, all three boys belonged to the same school in the Sadar Bazar area of Delhi. After they went missing, the Delhi Police conducted a massive search operation. It has been revealed that the boys were chatting with a person named Wahid from Jalna in Maharashtra via an online gaming platform.

Wahid claimed that he had once met Salman Khan and also promised the boys that he could get a meeting arranged with him for them. Believing this, the three made a secret plan to travel to Jalna and then head to Mumbai to make their dreams come true. As a part of the plan, they left their homes on July 25 without informing their parents. After this, a missing report was filed with the Delhi Police by their families.

Advertisement

Police retrieved a handwritten note at one of the boys’ homes. In that note, the boys had mentioned their intent to meet Wahid in Jalna. This was the first lead in the case. Further investigation revealed that the boys boarded a train from New Delhi Railway Station, most likely the Sachkhand Express from Delhi to Maharashtra.

When Wahid came to know about the involvement of the police, he backed out, leaving the boys in a fix, who then got off the train in Nashik. Though Wahid couldn’t be tracked, a brief phone call helped police trace the boys. Finally, on Tuesday, the boys were found safe at a railway station in Nashik.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates!

ALSO READ: Param Sundari’s Pardesiya song revives memories of Saathiya and Yeh Haseen Vadiyan, Sonu Nigam's voice is pure goosebumps