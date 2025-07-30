Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan director breaks silence on film's box office failure: ‘It didn't connect, I take responsibility'

Suriya starrer Etharkkum Thunindhavan (ET) director Pandiraaj was recently seen in an interview, reacting to the film’s failure. However, the filmmaker also highlighted that even though his movie is considered a flop, Suriya hasn’t managed to top it with his recent ventures.

Pandiraaj on Suriya not surpassing Etharkkum Thunindhavan’s Box Office revenue

Talking with Cineulagam, director Pandiraaj said, “Suriya fans lament that I didn’t give a hit to him, but have to every other actor I worked with. That's not true. I worked the hardest for Etharkkum Thunindhavan for three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, it didn't work out, and it's not in our hands.”

“I gave a big hit for Karthi with Kadaikutty Singam. I wanted to give a bigger hit for his brother Suriya with Etharkkum Thunindhavan. It didn't connect. I take responsibility. There were mistakes, I agree. But one can't dismiss saying that I didn't work hard for the film,” the filmmaker added.

Pandiraaj continued that even though the film did not do as expected in theaters, the producers were happy with the numbers they got. Continuing his words, the director highlighted how Suriya’s films after ET did not perform well at the box office.

The Thalaivan Thalaivii director said, “The films that came after Etharkkum Thunindhavan didn't surpass its collection. One can ask anyone in the trade. It's the truth. But we can't go around propagating that. Indeed, the two films that came after that didn't come close to Etharkkum Thunindhavan's collection.”

Suriya’s previous works

Following the release of Etharkkum Thunindhavan in 2022, Suriya has subsequently worked in 2 films, namely Kanguva and Retro.

Kanguva, directed by Siva, was a much-hyped venture, with the actor spending close to 2 years on the film. The period epic flick tanked at the box office and received mixed-to-negative reviews.

Following the movie’s failure, the actor appeared in the movie Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The romantic actioner with Pooja Hegde received generally positive reviews and is considered an above-average venture at the box office.

Suriya’s next

Suriya is next set to appear in the movie titled Karuppu, directed by RJB (RJ Balaji). The action entertainer has Trisha Krishnan as the female lead and is expected to release this year.

