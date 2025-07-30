Did Jeremy Renner Confirm His Return to MCU? Reveals He’s Eyeing at Hawkeye 2 and Other Projects

Jeremy Renner is set to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after recovering from the fatal snowplow accident. The actor, who played the role of Hawkeye in his last project with the studios, revealed that he is sure to reprise the character in season 2.

While in a conversation with Empire, the movie star claimed that his body is nearly 150% recovered from the incident and that he is ready for the stunt work, as well as anything else that Marvel has planned for him.

Renner had previously revealed that he was called back for Hawkeye season 2, but the makers offered him half the amount of the first season. The actor claimed that he speculates that the offer had something to do with the injuries and his fitness.

Jeremy Renner to return to Marvel

Opening up about his bond with the actors and the team of Marvel, Renner revealed, “I’m always happy to be in that world, man. I love all those guys; I love the character,” referring to the Avenger he played in the previous MCU film.

He further added, “I’m sure we’ll end up doing Season 2 [of ‘Hawkeye’] and do other things. And I’m happy to do it. My body’s getting ready for something like that. I don’t know if anybody wants to see me in tights, but my body will look good in the tights.”

While there has been no official word on the new season of Hawkeye from the makers, the ending of the first bunch of episodes dropped hints at the character of Kate taking over the mantle and responsibility in the future.

Apart from Renner, the potential new season is also expected to see the return of Hailee Steinfeild, Tony Dalton, and Alaqua Cox, among others.

Jeremy Renner updates fans about his health

Further in the interview with the media portal, Renner revealed that he has completely recovered from the injuries caused during the 2023 accident. The Wind River actor stated, “Having health and wellness be such a central part of my life, that’s what’s gotten me back.”

He continued to reveal, “And even as I age, I just feel stronger than I’ve been. I have some issues and tendon issues and certain limitations of flexibility and mobility, but I spent a lot of time on getting better and stronger, and I wouldn’t if I didn’t get crushed.”

As for Marvel, the studio is gearing up for Avengers: Doomsday, as they bring back Robert Downey Jr. to be the villainous Dr. Doom.

