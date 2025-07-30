VIDEO: Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif travel to Alibaugh in a ferry and hold hands, fan says 'please bless them with twins'

It has been a long time since we got to see Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif together. Well, the actor has been really busy with his hectic shooting schedules, and the actress has been keeping away from the limelight these days. But it seems to be a good day today as the paparazzi got to capture one of the most-loved couples as they were heading to Alibaugh.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif spotted

In the video, we can see both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting out of their car before taking the ferry to Alibaugh. The Chhaava star looked dapper in an off-white shirt paired with blue baggy pants. He completed his look with a black cap, black mask, black glasses and white shoes.

Katrina, on the other hand, kept it simple and casual in a crisp white shirt and baggy white pants. She tied her hair in a single ponytail, covered her face with a black mask and wore black glasses.

It is their simplicity, their non-starry aura and casual behavior that won the hearts of the people. Fans loved the way they were dressed in basic attire and chose public transport over a private jetty or their personal car to travel to Alibaugh. The comments section was flooded with wishes and praises for them. In fact, one of the fans wrote 'bless them with twins'.

Vicky Kaushal’s work front

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in one of the most loved historical biopics of Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava. His portrayal of Shivaji’s son was so apt that he won praises and left everyone in awe of his craft. The actor now has a couple of exciting films in his kitty. The first one is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.

Vicky will be starring in this love saga alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He will be sharing the screen space with both actors for the second time. He has wrapped the first half of the film and will soon head to finish the remaining half.

Apart from this, he also has Mahavatar, which will see him in a completely new look. The actor reportedly has to undergo a massive physical transformation for the same.

