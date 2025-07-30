3 new Kannada movies expected to release on Prime Video in August 2025

The Kannada cinema industry is making quite a run at the box office with new releases. If you’re interested in watching these films from the comfort of your homes, here’s a list of Kannada movies on OTT in August 2025 that you can watch.

3 new Kannada films expected to release in August 2025

1. Ekka

Cast: Yuva Rajkumar, Sanjana Anand, Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Shruti, Sadhu Kokila

Yuva Rajkumar, Sanjana Anand, Sampada Hulivana, Atul Kulkarni, Aditya, Shruti, Sadhu Kokila Director: Rohit Padaki

Rohit Padaki Genre: Action Drama

Action Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 28 minutes

2 hours and 28 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Expected Release Date: On or before August 15, 2025

Ekka, starring Yuva Rajkumar in the lead role, hit the big screens on July 18, 2025. The Kannada-language film directed by Rohit Padaki is an action drama venture with Sanjana Anand and Sampada Hulivana playing the female leads.

The movie presented the story of Muthu, a youngster from Parvathipura village. Once, he was deceived by his friend Ramesh, leaving him distraught in life. Now, the youngster wishes to seek revenge, making him venture into the underbelly of Bengaluru’s dark underworld.

Does he succeed in his mission, and what events occur in his life form the entire story. While an official confirmation about its OTT release date is still pending, a report by OTTPlay specifies that it will stream on Amazon Prime Video on or before August 15, 2025.

2. Su From So

Cast: Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Raj B. Shetty, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas

Shaneel Gautham, JP Thuminad, Raj B. Shetty, Sandhya Arakere, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Mime Ramdas Director: JP Thuminad

JP Thuminad Genre: Horror Comedy Drama

Horror Comedy Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 17 minutes

2 hours and 17 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Expected Release Date: August 2025

Su From So, the horror comedy drama from Kannada cinema, hit the big screens on July 25, 2025. Owing to the massive response from critics and viewers, the film is slated to be dubbed in Malayalam and released in Kerala on August 1, 2025.

However, as per a report by OTTPlay, the film has a 30-day OTT deal with Amazon Prime Video and is expected to debut on the platform by the end of August 2025. However, an official confirmation hasn’t been made.

The film, directed by JP Thuminad in his directorial debut, tells the tale of Ashoka, a youngster who has a crush on Sulochana, a spirit that has possessed him. With a series of comedic supernatural events unfolding in his village, the villagers must band together to rid themselves of the ghost, once and for all.

3. Junior

Cast: Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia Deshmukh, Ravichandran, Sudha Rani, Achyuth Kumar, Satya

Kireeti Reddy, Sreeleela, Genelia Deshmukh, Ravichandran, Sudha Rani, Achyuth Kumar, Satya Director: Radha Krishna Reddy

Radha Krishna Reddy Genre: Action Family Drama

Action Family Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 34 minutes

2 hours and 34 minutes Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Expected Release Date: On or before August 10, 2025

Junior is a bilingual Kannada-Telugu language movie, starring debutant Kireeti Reddy in the lead role. The film features the story of Abhinav, a college student who has distanced himself from his father owing to the latter micromanaging every aspect of his life.

In his pursuit of leading a life without his father’s influence, Abhinav lands an internship at an IT company, where he uncovers a buried secret about himself. While an official confirmation about its OTT release hasn’t been made, it is expected to hit Amazon Prime Video on or before August 10, 2025.

