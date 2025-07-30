Katy Perry Dating History: From Russell Brand to Orlando Bloom, List of Men Singer Has Been in Relationship with Over the Years

Katy Perry is known to have had a whirlwind of romance with celebrities over the years. The musician recently made headlines for enjoying a dinner date with the former Canadian President, Justin Trudeau, just weeks after splitting with Orlando Bloom.

With the singer hitting the news again for her love life, the fans have begun to show interest in Perry’s dating history and all the men the musician has been with in the previous years.

Katy Perry’s dating history

As for one of her first public relationships, Katy Perry was linked to the actor Johnny Lewis. While the duo went on to date for a year and called it quits in 2005, the musician was devastated by the actor’s death in 2012. A source close to the singer revealed that many of Perry’s songs were inspired by Lewis.

Later, Perry went on to date Travie McCoy for two years, from 2006 to 2008. Moreover, the former partners also appeared in a music video together.

In the following years, Perry was linked to John Mayer. The duo was in an on-and-off relationship from 2012 to 2015. While the musician once claimed that she was very much in love with the Gravity crooner, their relationship faced issues, and the couple broke up.

Meanwhile, two of Perry’s most important relationships were with Russell Brand and Orlando Bloom. The Dark Horse crooner went on to marry Brand in 2010, after dating for a year. While the duo tied the knot in a Hindu-style wedding, they filed for a divorce after the latter broke up with the musician over a text.

Perry had her longest relationship with Orlando Bloom. The musician and the Pirates of the Caribbean first met each other in 2016. After breaking up briefly after a year, the Roar crooner got back together in 2018.

The duo was in a relationship for nine years before separating in July 2025. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom also share a daughter, Daisy Dove, whom they welcomed in 2020.

