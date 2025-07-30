Parineeta Re-Release Date: Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan's movie to arrive in cinemas again in 8k restored version

Vidya Balan made her Bollywood debut with Parineeta, a musical romance released in 2005. The film, which was an adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Bengali novella of the same name, also featured Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt. 20 years after its original release, the makers are bringing the classic to theaters again. Here’s when and where you can watch Parineeta.

Parineeta to re-release in PVR INOX on August 29

On Wednesday, the official Instagram account of PVR Cinemas announced the re-release of Parineeta. Their post features a poster of the Vidya Balan starrer that reads, “The color, the music, the beauty, and the world of Parineeta, back on the big screen.”

According to the post, Parineeta will be re-released in cinemas on August 29, 2025. It will be a limited one-week theatrical run at PVR Inox and also the first 8K restored classic in India, as per the shared post.

“She was poetry. He was fire. Together, they made magic. Experience Parineeta like never before — India’s first 8K restored classic. Only for 1 week! #Parineeta re-releasing at PVR INOX on Aug 29!” the caption read.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra calls Parineeta an ‘emotion’

Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra, who worked as a producer in Parineeta, expressed his excitement over its re-release. Calling it an ‘emotion’, Chopra told Filmfare that its magic will deepen in the 8K version.

Vidya Balan also described her feelings and called the film’s re-release an ‘emotional moment for her’. She expressed that every frame holds a piece of her heart, hoping that the new generation will discover old-world love through her movie.

More about Parineeta

Directed by then-debutante filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, Parineeta was originally released in theaters on June 10, 2005. While Vidya Balan played the role of Lalitha, Saif Ali Khan was cast as Shekhar Rai. Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of Girish Sharma. It also featured actors like Raima Sen, Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, and Dia Mirza in supporting roles.

Vidya Balan has completed 20 years in Bollywood. After making her debut, she worked in movies like Dirty Picture, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Heyy Babyy, and more.

