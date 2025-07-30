The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Episode 4: Know When and Where to Watch on July 30 as Series Hits 25 Million Views in One Week

The much-loved coming-of-age drama The Summer I Turned Pretty returns with Episode 4 of its third and final season today, July 30. The new episode will be available to stream on Prime Video at 12:30 PM IST. The final season features 11 episodes, with one new episode dropping every Wednesday until the series finale airs on September 17, 2025.

Advertisement

Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy, the show has become a hit with audiences worldwide, thanks to its emotional storytelling and relatable characters. The current season focuses on Belly’s summer after finishing her junior year of college, as she heads back to Cousins Beach expecting peace, but things get complicated with Conrad’s return, leading to emotional conflict between him and Jeremiah.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 viewership breaks records

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 has already drawn 25 million viewers worldwide in its first week since premiering on July 16, 2025. This marks a nearly 40% jump compared to Season 2’s first-week numbers, which reached 17.9 million viewers.

Amazon revealed that the series is now the No. 5 most-watched returning show in Prime Video history. It trails only behind Reacher Season 2 and 3, The Rings of Power Season 2, and The Boys Season 4.

Jenny Han, the creator and co-showrunner, told The Hollywood Reporter, “Seeing how The Summer I Turned Pretty has resonated with millions, how the story has sparked so many fan conversations, sent the books back on the bestseller lists, and inspired so many viewers’ reactions across social media, it’s everything I could have hoped for and more.”

Advertisement

Here’s why Season 3 is a must-watch

Season 3 is raising emotional stakes and exploring deeper themes like growing up, letting go, and making life-changing choices. Belly’s return to Cousins Beach puts her at a crossroads as she finds herself stuck between two brothers once again.

According to Lola Tung, who plays Belly, “It was really fun to feel like it was a little bit more of a mature journey…she feels more grown up, and you can sort of tell in the decisions that she makes.”

Alongside Lola Tung, the main cast includes Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah and Christopher Briney as Conrad, with returning faces like Jackie Chung, Rachel Blanchard, and Sean Kaufman continuing their pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Josh Brolin Reveals What Compelled Him to Join Zach Cregger’s Weapons Movie: 'After 40 Years, I've Started to Look at Things Differently'