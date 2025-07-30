Tom Cruise's 3 Marriages to Romance Rumors with Blonde Actress Ana de Armas: All About His Love Life Through the Years

Tom Cruise’s dating history has been as high-profile as his career. From marriages to A-list romances, the Mission: Impossible star has had a long list of partners, many of whom were famous actors or celebrities. As one of Hollywood’s top stars, Cruise’s love life, from Nicole Kidman to recent rumors with Ana de Armas, continues to generate public interest.

Early rumored relationships: Melissa Gilbert, Heather Locklear, Cher, and more

Before he became a global star, Tom Cruise was linked to several celebrities. In the 1980s, Melissa Gilbert confirmed they dated briefly, saying on Watch What Happens Live, “We made out, but honestly, there was no sex…I actually bought him his first set of dishes.”

Heather Locklear also recalled a brief date with Cruise early in his career. On Chelsea Lately in 2013, she said, “He started doing the splits. You just kind of stand there and don’t know what to do.”

Cruise also dated Risky Business co-star Rebecca De Mornay in 1983. Their relationship lasted around two years. In 1985, he had a short romance with Cher, who later called him one of her “top five lovers” on Watch What Happens Live.

Marriage to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman

Cruise married actress Mimi Rogers in 1987, but they divorced three years later. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Cruise said, “She’s my best friend.” Their split was followed by Cruise’s second and most famous marriage to Nicole Kidman in 1990 after meeting on Days of Thunder.

The couple adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, before divorcing in 2001. Cruise told Vanity Fair, “She knows why, and I know why…sometimes you just have to face the brutal reality.”

Penélope Cruz, Nazanin Boniadi, and Katie Holmes

After his divorce, Cruise dated Vanilla Sky co-star Penélope Cruz from 2001 to 2004. He then had a brief relationship with Scientologist and General Hospital actress Nazanin Boniadi from 2004 to 2005, which Vanity Fair later claimed was arranged by the Church (which denied the report).

Cruise’s third marriage was to Dawson’s Creek star Katie Holmes in 2006. Known as 'TomKat,' their relationship included Cruise’s famous couch-jumping moment on Oprah. They had a daughter, Suri, and divorced in 2012.

Recent dating rumors: Laura Prepon, Hayley Atwell, Elsina Khayrova, and Ana de Armas

In 2014, Cruise was rumored to be dating Orange Is the New Black star Laura Prepon, who denied it: “Apparently I’m dating Tom Cruise right now,” she told SheKnows. Hayley Atwell, his Mission: Impossible 7 co-star, was also linked to Cruise in 2021 after they were seen together at Wimbledon.

In December 2023, Cruise went public with Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova. “They’re very happy,” a source told US Weekly. But by early 2024, they had broken up. “They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be,” an insider explained.

Most recently, Cruise sparked romance rumors with Blonde actress Ana de Armas in early 2025. The two were spotted in London, and Cruise reportedly flew her in a helicopter before her birthday. A source said their relationship is “still new,” adding, “She doesn’t like the public attention…that’s one of the things Tom likes about her.”

