Is Park Bo Gum getting married? Encounter actor says 'it's about time I become husband'

Park Bo Gum opened up about getting married and settling down on a South Korean show. The Love in the Moonlight actor Park Bo Gum recently appeared in a variety show namely Lives of Men These Days: Lessons to Become Good Husbands hosted by renowned actors and comedians. Park Bo Gum who is a close friend of BTS' V has shared his plans on getting married.

Is Park Bo Gum getting married?

Park Bo Gum was invited on a variety show where hosts discuss their lives after getting married. The show is hosted by Jung Kyung Mi, Jang Young Ran, Shim Jin Hwa, Cho Hyang Gi, and Kim Ga Yeon. The show hosts were speaking on the phone as they assumed that they were speaking to one of the hosts' husbands but an unknown man was on the other side. The man was revealed to be Record of the Youth star Park Bo Gum as one of the hosts recognized his voice, to further confirming they asked him his birth date. Park Bo Gum revealed that it was indeed him and his birthday is on June 16. Host Kim Ga Yeon mentioned that she would love to have Park Bo Gum as her son-in-law. Park Bo Gum humbly responded that he's thankful to her for always mentioning that she wants him as her son-in-law.

Park Bo Gum was asked if he would be interested in making an appearance on the show as a guest. Since the show runs on married life discussions and having a family, Park Bo Gum spoke about his plans on getting married. He replied saying that he would love to and that it is about time he becomes a 'HUSBAND' as most of the guests on the show are married.

Park Bo Gum's Dating Life and Recent Activities

The Encounter actor is currently single and not dating anyone at the moment. He has been consistently seen endorsing luxury brand deals and attending international events with fellow ambassadors BLACKPINK's Lisa and close friend BTS' V. Park Bo Gum will be appearing in the highly awaited K-drama called You Have Done Well alongside popular singer-actor IU, which will reportedly be planning to be released in 2025.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Park Bo Gum in talks to debut as a musical star in Let Me Fly; Actor's agency reviews positive consideration