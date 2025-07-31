Bigg Boss 19 PROMO: Salman Khan returns with swag, here's when and where you can watch new season

Great news for Bigg Boss enthusiasts! The highly anticipated 19th season is gearing up for its premiere. After months of speculation, the excitement has peaked with the release of the first promo featuring superstar host, Salman Khan. Fans are already ecstatic, especially with the official announcement of the new season's date and time..

When and where to watch Bigg Boss 19?

JioHotstar dropped a new promo featuring Salman Khan on their official YouTube channel. In the promo, Salman exudes swag as he is dressed as a politician. The actor says, "Dosto aur dushmano ho jaao tayaar kyunki iss baar ghar waalo ki satta. Too much hone jaane wala hai yaar. Iss saal Bigg Boss aayenge JioHotstar or Colors par (Friends and enemies, get ready as it's the housemate will rule. Too much will happen. This time Bigg Boss will come on JioHotstar and Colors)."

Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on Colors and JioHotstar from August 24, 2025 (Sunday). The grand premiere episode's time is yet to be announced.

Watch Bigg Boss 19 official promo featuring Salman Khan here-

Fans react to Bigg Boss 19 promo

When the Bigg Boss 19 promo released on Instagram, fans flooded the comment section. They expressed their excitement about the show's release and Salman Khan's return. One user wrote, "Salman Khan is back on bigg Boss."

Another fan commented, "Biggboss Ka Boss Aa Gaya" and so on, the comments continued.

'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar (Housemates will rule) is the condition this season. While just being the contestants, the participants will also take part in important decision-making, including nominations, evictions, rations, rule making and more.

Speaking about the last season, the Bigg Boss 18 trophy was lifted by Karan Veer Mehra. Vivian Dsena was the first runner-up. Bigg Boss 18 aired from October 6, 2024, to January 19, 2025.

