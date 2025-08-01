What Was Justin Timberlake Diagnosed With? Know All About His Lyme Disease and How Wife Jessica Biel Shows Support

Justin Timberlake has revealed that he was diagnosed with Lyme disease while performing on his recently concluded Forget Tomorrow world tour. In an emotional Instagram post shared on Thursday, July 31, 2025, Timberlake opened up about the private battle, calling the illness “relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

The singer said he considered cancelling the tour after his diagnosis but chose to push through for the love of performing. “When I was first diagnosed, I considered not continuing with the tour,” he wrote. “But I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighed the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.”

Justin Timberlake reflects on his tour journey

The announcement came just one day after Justin Timberlake wrapped up the final show of the tour in Turkey. He thanked his fans and tour crew in the post, calling the experience “personally transformative.” He wrote, “I honestly don’t know what my future is onstage. But I’ll always cherish this run! And all of them before! It’s been the stuff of legend for me.”

In the same post, Timberlake shared how private he usually is about personal matters. “I’m a pretty private person,” he stated, explaining why he had kept the diagnosis to himself during the tour.

Here’s what to know about Lyme disease

Lyme disease is caused by bacteria transmitted through the bite of infected deer ticks. Early symptoms include fatigue, fever, headache, and joint pain. If not diagnosed early, it can lead to more serious health issues, including neurological problems and severe arthritis.

Most cases of Lyme disease are treatable with antibiotics, but recovery can take time. Some individuals experience lingering symptoms even after treatment. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 476,000 people are treated for Lyme disease in the United States each year, based on insurance records.

Timberlake ended his Instagram post by thanking his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and their two sons, Silas and Phin. “Nothing is more powerful than your unconditional love,” he wrote. “You are my heart and my home. I’m on my way.”

