General Hospital Spoilers, August 1 Episode: Is the WSB Hiding the Truth About Britt’s Disappearance?

General Hospital spoilers for Friday, August 1, reveal a day packed with tension and secrets. Jason will share a major update with Anna about Britt, while Sonny becomes suspicious of someone’s odd behavior. Meanwhile, new developments suggest the WSB may be changing their primary focus, and Britt could be involved.

Advertisement

Jason tells Anna about Britt sighting

Jason will meet with Anna and reveal what he believes is a real sighting of Britt at the airport. He’ll ask Anna to confirm he’s not imagining things, especially after finding no official record of Britt’s cremation. Anna might agree that Jason has reason to be suspicious, especially as the WSB adjusts its priorities.

At a remote resort, Britt will be seen again, this time answering the door to someone unexpected. The visitor will likely be Pascal, who is scheduled to appear in scenes with Britt soon. His arrival suggests that Britt isn’t free and may be under the watch of someone powerful. This development points to the possibility that she is alive and being held for reasons related to classified research.

Sonny questions strange behavior

Back in Port Charles, Sonny will quiz someone about unusual behavior. This may involve Willow, whose emotional state has been unstable following her breakup with Drew. Sonny’s conversation may help uncover more about what’s been going on in Willow’s world lately.

Advertisement

Lucas will confide in Felicia and express frustration over Sonny’s ability to avoid consequences. He’ll bring up Marco, who didn’t expose Sonny after the kidnapping. However, viewers will know that Marco is secretly working with Jenz to take Sonny down. Felicia may offer advice, but trouble is clearly brewing.

Emma and Gio plan a lab break-in

Emma will talk to Gio about enlisting help for her lab break-in idea. Even Outback the dog will get caught up in the chaos, hinting that the storyline could take a light but mysterious turn.

Kristina will stumble upon someone looking distressed and ask what’s wrong, while Alexis will confront Drew about the impact the wedding chaos had on Scout. Both Davis women will be on a quest for answers.

Dante will sit down with Danny to ask questions, likely related to Rocco. Dante wants insight into his son’s current feelings and may be hoping Danny can help him figure it out.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: General Hospital Spoilers, July 31 Episode: Will Drew Expose Portia’s Secret to Get Back at Curtis?