Kim Soo Hyun’s agency calls for fact-check of one-sided claims ahead of Kim Sae Ron’s family’s 2nd press conference

Kim Soo Hyun is back in the spotlight. The actor is facing serious controversy linked to a dating allegation involving actress Kim Sae Ron. The issue began when Kim Sae Ron’s family hinted that Soo Hyun had a relationship with her when she was still a minor. On May 7, 2025, his agency, GOLDMEDALIST, released a firm statement expressing concern over a press conference scheduled by Kim Sae Ron’s family later today.

Advertisement

The press conference is said to be led by the legal team of Kim Sae Ron’s bereaved family and supported by the YouTube channel Hoverlab. GOLDMEDALIST stated that the previous press conference, held by Kim Sae Ron’s family in March 2025, resulted in a wave of false and one-sided claims that damaged Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation. They urged the opposing side to verify facts before making any public statements and warned that the continued spread of misinformation could cause further unfair harm.

The agency stated, “We sincerely ask that when reporting on unverified, one-sided claims, the other party should first try to fact-check with us to prevent the spread and reproduction of false information.” This reflects growing concern over the impact of media sensationalism and how easily public opinion can be swayed by claims without proof.

Adding tension to the situation, YouTube channel Hoverlab posted a video on May 6, claiming that Kim Soo Hyun’s “alleged felony” will be revealed at the May 7 press event. Hoverlab’s operator, Kim Se Ui and attorney Bu Ji Seok from law firm Buyou will lead the conference. In the video, they said, “This is a very serious matter. You’ll see why when you hear what’s revealed.”

Advertisement

Kim Sae Ron’s family has claimed they have evidence and plan to expose more details about Soo Hyun’s alleged misconduct. The nature of this evidence is still unknown, but it has been enough to spark online speculation and heated debates among fans and the media.

So far, Kim Sae Ron’s side has held two press conferences. Kim Soo Hyun responded with his own on March 31, where he denied the claims and said he would take legal action to protect his reputation. He also stressed that the rumors have caused emotional and professional damage.

ALSO READ: Kim Sae Ron's parents to reveal Kim Soo Hyun's 'serious crime' in second press conference: Report