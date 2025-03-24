Kim Soo Hyun's agency sues Garosero for broadcasting butt n*ked photo again; denies actor is linked to Nth Room Case

Kim Soo Hyun's agency GOLDMEDALIST took a firm legal stance against Garosero Research Institute on March 20, 2025, accusing the controversial media outlet of violating South Korea’s Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes. The complaint was filed in response to the distribution of unauthorized explicit photos of actor Kim Soo Hyun, which were made public without his consent. The images, which reportedly exposed his lower body, caused an uproar among fans and netizens.

The situation escalated further when, despite the ongoing legal complaint, Garosero Research Institute continued its provocative actions. In a newly released statement on March 24, GOLDMEDALIST revealed that the media outlet had once again disseminated the same explicit image during a live broadcast on its YouTube channel on March 21. The agency condemned this blatant act of defiance, describing it as a serious offense that not only disregards the law but also challenges the authority of investigative bodies.

As quoted by Koreaboo, the agency stated, “On the very next day after we filed the complaint, March 21, Garosero Research Institute once again posted the same photos during a live broadcast on their YouTube channel. This behavior by them constitutes another criminal act and shows blatant disregard for the law and investigative authorities. It is an unimaginable act."

GOLDMEDALIST’s statement further accused Garosero Research Institute of spreading false and damaging claims about Kim Soo Hyun. According to the agency, the outlet irresponsibly linked the actor to the infamous Nth Room case, a large-scale cybers*x crime scandal that shook South Korea, implying his involvement in similar criminal activities. The media platform went even further, alleging that a video recording related to the claims existed. These accusations, which spread quickly across social media, fueled intense public scrutiny and speculation.

Advertisement

In response, GOLDMEDALIST strongly refuted these allegations, labeling them as entirely baseless. Stressing the severity of the situation, GOLDMEDALIST announced, “Garosero Research Institute made insinuations that sounded as if actor Kim Soo Hyun had committed a crime similar to the Nth Room case and claimed there is a video recording of it. Like all of their previous claims, this is completely false, and of course, no such video exists. Their actions are serious criminal offenses that cannot be overlooked, and we have swiftly taken additional legal action against them.”

Notably, GOLDMEDALIST had also taken legal action against late Kim Sae Ron’s family for allegedly leaking private photos of the actor, which the agency stated had caused severe emotional and reputational harm. Meanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun has yet to personally address the issue. His legal representatives and GOLDMEDALIST continue to handle the matter on his behalf, ensuring that those responsible face appropriate legal consequences. Fans and industry professionals alike are closely following the case, awaiting further developments on how this legal battle will unfold.