Kim Soo Hyun fights back after 3 billion KRW home seizure, requests forensic analysis on Garosero’s ‘proof’ of dating Kim Sae Ron

The legal storm surrounding Kim Soo Hyun has reached new heights. South Korea's National Forensic Service (NFS) is now being pulled into the dispute to assess the authenticity of digital evidence.

At the heart of the storm is a tangled web of accusations. It includes allegations of dating a minor, forged chat logs, and mounting financial damages. This marks it one of the most serious celebrity legal clashes in recent years.

Advertisement

National Forensic Service steps in

Given the nature of the claims, Kim Soo Hyun's legal team has formally requested a digital forensic investigation by the National Forensic Service. The aim is to determine the authenticity of the widely circulated chat messages, images, and voice recordings. All were released by the Garosero Institute as supposed 'proof' of an inappropriate relationship.

The legal team insists these materials were deliberately altered. If proven, the NFS review could be a turning point in the case. It would not only exonerate Kim Soo Hyun but also corroborate claims made by his accusers.

Kim Soo Hyun's property seized

This move comes on the heels of a recent court ruling. On May 20, the Seoul Eastern District Court approved a provisional seizure order targeting Kim Soo Hyun's luxury property in Galleria Forêt. It's a high-profile residential complex in Seoul. The unit, reportedly valued at 3 billion KRW (approx. 2.2 million USD), was frozen following a request by CLASSYS.

Advertisement

It's a medical aesthetics company behind the brand Volnewmer. CLASSYS had previously named Kim Soo Hyun as their model. However, after damaging allegations surfaced involving the actor and the late Kim Sae Ron, the company terminated their endorsement contract. They pursued legal recourse for reputational damage and breach of trust.

Kim Soo Hyun's camp fires back

In response, Kim Soo Hyun's legal representative, attorney Bang Sung Hoon from LKB & Partners, stated that the court's seizure approval was unjustified. He argued it was based on misleading and malicious claims. According to him, Kim is not the perpetrator, but a "victim of criminal slander by Garosero Institute."

The attorney asserted, "Their false claims that Kim dated and exploited the underage Kim Sae Ron led to these consequences. The blame lies with the instigators, not Kim."

Conflicting timelines

Central to the controversy is the timeline of Kim Soo Hyun's alleged romantic involvement with Kim Sae Ron. The actor maintains that their relationship began in early 2019 when Kim Sae Ron had already reached the legal age of adulthood. They ended amicably in 2020, according to the actor.

Advertisement

However, Garosero Institute and Kim Sae Ron's family strongly refute that claim. According to them, the relationship began far earlier, around late 2015, when Kim Sae Ron was still underage. They allege the two were in a private relationship for nearly six years, until mid-2021.

ALSO READ: Kim Soo Hyun’s Seoul apartment seized over unpaid 3 billion KRW penalty amid Kim Sae Ron row, actor’s team blames Garosero