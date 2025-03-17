Kim Soo Hyun faces global fans' ire as standees are taken down amid Kim Sae Ron dating scandal; they say, 'cleaning up trash'

Kim Soo Hyun’s standees are being taken down as international fans express their outrage over his alleged past relationship with Kim Sae Ron. On March 16, multiple videos surfaced online, showing Kim Soo Hyun’s posters and standees being removed from various locations.

These clips spread rapidly across social media, fueling backlash against the Queen of Tears actor.

One particularly viral video captures a hospital staff member in the process of removing a Kim Soo Hyun standee from a medical facility. The action is paired with a harsh caption, “Collecting trash from the hospital."

This public display of disapproval is striking a chord with Kim Soo Hyun’s fans, who once admired him but are now distancing themselves amid the dating scandal with Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. Check out netizens' reactions here.

Meanwhile, in China, one of Kim Soo Hyun’s strongest international fan bases, his reputation is rapidly declining. Several major fan cafes dedicated to him are shutting down, while Weibo is flooded with negative discussions. The growing backlash makes it clear—many who once admired Kim Soo Hyun are now turning away from him.

Not just fans, but several well-known brands have also terminated their contracts with Kim Soo Hyun due to the ongoing controversy. The latest shock came from luxury brand PRADA, who terminated their contract with the actor just three months ago in December 2024.

The controversy stems from allegations that Kim Soo Hyun was in a relationship with Kim Sae Ron starting in 2015, when she was in the second year of middle school. As per Garosero’s reports, Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun’s relationship lasted six years.

However, Kim Soo Hyun denies the accusations about dating a minor, stating they were in a relationship between 2019 and 2020, after Kim Sae Ron became an adult. Despite Kim Soo Hyun's statement, Kim Sae Ron’s family publicly refutes his claims, calling them false and demanding an official apology from GOLDMEDALIST and Kim Soo Hyun.

With Kim Soo Hyun's reputation on the line, it remains uncertain whether he can recover from this backlash or if his career will face lasting consequences.