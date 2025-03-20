Kim Soo Hyun’s Taiwan event in jeopardy, could incur 1.32 billion KRW penalty as Kim Sae Ron dating scandal intensifies

Kim Sae Ron’s tragic passing has become a major crisis for Kim Soo Hyun, casting a shadow over both his personal life and professional career. The Queen of Tears actor is currently facing one of the most challenging periods of his career, as his advertising contracts are being terminated one after another. Additionally, his drama Knock Off Season 2 is on the verge of delay or even cancellation, and now, his scheduled events are also being called off.

One of the latest developments involves his scheduled appearance at the 2025 Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival, hosted by Seven Eleven Taiwan. The event was set to take place on March 30 in Kaohsiung from 9:20 PM to 10:00 PM (local time). However, as reported by Taiwanese media outlet ET Today on March 19, the event is now at serious risk. Seven Eleven Taiwan had originally invited Kim Soo Hyun for a meet-and-greet session, during which special products like fresh food items, coffee cups, and cup sleeves were set to be released.

Additionally, 200 lucky fans were selected to attend the event in person.

Kim Soo Hyun was also scheduled to perform for 40 minutes on the festival’s final day, marking one of the event’s major highlights. However, given the ongoing controversy surrounding him, his participation now seems highly unlikely. According to Chosun Biz, a local brand representative, "Currently, we are proceeding with the event as per the original contract, and if there are any changes in the future, we will respond immediately and handle it appropriately while considering consumers' rights."

If Kim Soo Hyun’s participation is officially canceled, the actor may be required to pay a hefty penalty fee, estimated to be around 30 million Taiwanese dollars (approximately 1.32 billion KRW or USD 911,000).

The Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival is a prestigious annual event that attracted around 60,000 attendees in 2024. This year’s festival was set to feature top-tier celebrities from Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, including Kim Soo Hyun and Japanese singer Koda Kumi. With the current uncertainty surrounding his participation, fans and industry insiders are eagerly awaiting an official statement from his agency, GOLDMEDALIST. Until any concrete action is taken, Kim Soo Hyun's future at the festival remains uncertain.

The international fan community has largely withdrawn its support for Kim Soo Hyun, and speculation regarding potential penalties continues to grow. What initially seemed like a domestic issue has now extended beyond South Korea, with repercussions being felt internationally.