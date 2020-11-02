  1. Home
Lee Min Ho pouts, flashes contagious smile while enjoying Jonas Brothers' Only Human; Chats with Woo Do Hwan

Even Lee Min Ho couldn't resist Jonas Brothers! The South Korean actor was seen enjoying the band's track Only Human recently.
Lee Min Ho enjoys Jonas Brothers' Only HumanLee Min Ho pouts, flashes contagious smile while enjoying Jonas Brothers' Only Human; Chats with Woo Do Hwan
Our Monday has begun on a happy note courtesy Lee Min Ho. The South Korean actor, who is busy with the making of Pachinko, shared a couple of photos and a video from his dressing room. The actor opted for an all-white look for the day. Channelling the autumn vibe, Lee Min Ho wore a white oversized sweater and a white pair of pants. In the first photo, the adorable star sports a pout while holding up a V sign. 

In the second, the actor was seen flashing his contagious smile for the camera. However, it was the video that took us a pleasant surprise! The actor was seen playing with his footwear while he was seated on the stool. The camera continued to zoom-in to his foot. The actor was enjoying Jonas Brothers' song Only Human. Lee Min Ho clearly couldn't stop tapping his foot to the peppy music. 

Check out Lee Min Ho's photos and video below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by 이민호 leeminho (@actorleeminho) on

The new post comes after Lee Min Ho launched his YouTube channel and production house Lee Min Ho Film. The actor dropped two videos on the channel over the weekend. He shared screenshots from both the videos on Instagram to announce the arrival of the video. On one of the posts, the actor long-time friend Jung Il Woo commented, "why's your voice is so charming? actor Lee?" to which the actor replied, "bow-wow". Lee Min Ho's The King: Eternal Monarch co-star Woo Do Hwan also took to the comment section and wrote, "that's right" to which the actor replied, "zzzzzzzzzz." 

That was a lot of Instagram activity for a day's time! 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

