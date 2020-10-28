Lee Min Ho sends a food truck to Tale of the Nine Tailed sets to support Boys Over Flowers co star Kim Bum

Lee Min-ho had fans of Boys Over Flowers screaming in delight as The King: Eternal Monarch star sent over a food truck to show his support to Kim Bum for his ongoing tvN drama Tale of the Nine Tailed.

Kim Bum made his monumental return to dramas after four years; since starring in SBS' 2016 show Mrs. Cop 2, with the ongoing tvN series Tale of the Nine Tailed as the charismatic Yi Rang. Fans have indeed been loving Bum's performance alongside Lee Dong-wook and Jo Bo-ah. However, for many, Bum will always be remembered as the bad boy with a heart of gold So Yi-jung in the iconic K-drama Boys Over Flowers.

Speaking of Boys Over Flowers, the 31-year-old actor is extremely close friends with his co-star Lee Min-ho, years after starring in the KBS series together. To show his support for Bum's recent project, Min-ho sent over a customised food truck to the sets of Tale of the Nine Tailed. Dressed in all-black attire, a dapper-looking Bum proudly flaunted his friend's gift by posing in front of the coffee truck and taking selfies with stickers attached to his face, which he shared on his Instagram page. In his caption, Bum made sure to thank his friend for the kind gesture which gave him strength during the shoot.

Check out Kim Bum's IG post where the actor poses in front of the food truck sent over by Lee Min-ho below:

F4 is alive and thriving and we couldn't help but adore this bromance!

ALSO READ: Lee Min Ho's Pachinko sets to follow strict COVID 19 precautions; Food trucks and site visits RESTRICTED

Meanwhile, during the press conference for Tale of the Nine Tailed, Bum had spoken candidly about playing Lee Rang. "I think it would be hard to simply call Yi Rang a villain. Rather than a villain, I think he’s someone who becomes very focused on something and hooked on it," Bum theorised via Soompi.

