Are Rajinikanth and Nelson reuniting one more time after Jailer 2? Here’s what we know

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently working on his much-awaited sequel movie, Jailer 2. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film is touted to be a grander action venture and is expected to release on June 12, 2026.

Now, it seems that the actor and director might not end their collaboration with this movie, as a new project is reportedly under consideration.

Are Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar collaborating once again after Jailer 2?

According to a report by Valai Pechu, director Nelson Dilipkumar narrated a fresh subject to Rajinikanth during the shoot of Jailer 2. Apparently, the superstar was impressed with the narration and is keen on working on the project.

Reportedly, after wrapping up Jailer 2 and finishing his project with Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth is likely to collaborate with Nelson once again. However, as of now, this remains a rumor and is awaiting official confirmation.

More details about Jailer 2

Jailer 2 is an upcoming Tamil-language action comedy starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film is a sequel to Jailer (2023), which was a massive blockbuster at the box office.

The movie will feature Muthuvel Pandian facing even greater threats than the first instalment, promising intense action and bloodshed. The returning cast includes Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and Mirnaa, while new cast additions are SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Anna Rajan, to name a few.

Additionally, Shiva Rajkumar and Mohanlal are expected to make cameos once again, while Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty will reportedly have extended roles in the sequel.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth last starred in a leading role in the action entertainer, Coolie. Written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film tells the tale of Deva, a former daily wage worker and union leader who is shaken by the sudden demise of his close friend Rajasekhar. As Deva investigates his friend’s death, he unearths secrets linked to a crime syndicate.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film featured Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, and others in pivotal roles. Moreover, Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde also made cameo appearances.

Looking ahead, Rajinikanth is set to appear alongside Kamal Haasan for an ambitious project. However, the duo and production teams are yet to finalize on a director.

Meanwhile, Nelson Dilipkumar is also expected to join hands with Jr NTR for a movie after finishing Jailer 2.

