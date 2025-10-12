Priyamani opens up on Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand, says ‘should make room for it…’

Ever since Deepika Padukone had to exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD sequel over her demands, a new debate around work-life balance has started in the film industry. The Internet and celebs have divided opinions on the same. Several celebs supported the Padmaavat actress, while some had a different take. Priyamani, who is best known for her work in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Raj & DK's The Family Man, opened up on the 8-hour shift demand for actors. The actress called it a ‘subjective’ choice.

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Priyamani was asked what her take is on the 8-hour work-shift demand in the film industry. To which, she responded, “It is completely subjective.” The actress further mentioned that at times one will have to adjust. “There are times when you will have to adjust, which is okay, and you should make room for it,” said Priyamani.

For those who are unaware, Deepika Padukone reportedly demanded working 8 hours a day, which didn't sit well with Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD makers. Eventually, the actress had to walk out.

Deepika Padukone addresses the 8-hour work-shift demand

In a recent conversation with CNBC, Deepika broke her silence on her demands. She said that she is someone who loves to fight her battles silently in a dignified way. Moreover, she questioned why male actors who have been following the same work-shift rule for years have not made headlines.

"By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines,” said the Piku actress.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone and Priyamani have worked together in Chennai Express and Jawan. Though they didn't share a frame together. Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King and Allu Arjun’s A22×A6 with Atlee Kumar.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: This Week in Entertainment: Rajvir Jawanda, Varinder Singh Ghuman's demise, Arbaaz Khan welcomes baby girl to Deepika Padukone reacts to controversy