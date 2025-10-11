Aishwarya Rai wishes ‘dearest Pa-Dadajiii’ Amitabh Bachchan Happy Birthday, drops adorable selfie with Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 83rd birthday on October 11, 2025. As the Big B of Bollywood turns a year older, his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shared a special post in his honor.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pens sweet post for Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday

In a recent post on social media, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished Amitabh Bachchan a happy birthday. As the veteran star turns 83 this year, Aish shared a picture of him alongside Aaradhya, her daughter.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless Always.”

See the post here:

As is tradition, Amitabh Bachchan’s fans gathered outside his residence to wish him. Much like he has done many times before with several people coming together to wish him, the veteran star greeted them and conveyed his gratitude.

Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made headlines after appearing alongside Simone Ashley at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week. The actresses posed for a selfie together that quickly went viral.

Both Simone and Aishwarya walked the runway during the Le Défilé. Liberté, Egalité, Sororité "You're Worth It" L'Oréal Paris Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de Ville in Paris on September 29, 2025.

Coming to Aishwarya’s work front, the actress last appeared in a lead role for the movie Ponniyin Selvan I and II. Directed by Mani Ratnam, the multistarrer Tamil period epic drama revolves around the tale of the Chola Kingdom and its legendary emperor, Arulmozhi Varman aka Ponniyin Selvan.

Besides Aish, the movie featured a large ensemble, which included Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Ravi Mohan, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Prabhu, and many others in key roles.

Amitabh Bachchan’s work front

Amitabh Bachchan last starred in Vettaiyan, alongside Rajinikanth. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, featured the story of an encounter specialist who must deal with the consequences of hunting down the wrong person, going on a journey of redemption and justice.

Looking ahead, the actor is expected to provide the voiceover for the Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi starrer Ramayana: Part 1.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol drops update on son Aryaman Deol’s Bollywood debut: ‘Stress hota hai kyuki log…’