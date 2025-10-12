This Week in Entertainment: Rajvir Jawanda, Varinder Singh Ghuman's demise, Arbaaz Khan welcomes baby girl to Deepika Padukone reacts to controversy

This week has been full of major updates in the entertainment world. Fans were hit with the tragic news of Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda and actor-bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman passing away. At the same time, Bollywood stars made headlines, including Arbaaz Khan welcoming a baby girl, Deepika Padukone speaking about work hours and pay, and updates from Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King and the De De Pyaar De sequel. Here’s a detailed look at all the biggest newsmakers in entertainment this week.

Rajvir Jawanda passes away after road accident

Punjabi singer and actor Rajvir Jawanda, 35, tragically passed away on Wednesday, October 8, following severe injuries from a motorcycle accident near Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Jawanda suffered critical head and spine injuries when he lost control of his bike while traveling to Shimla on September 27.

After going into cardiac arrest at a local hospital, he was shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, where he remained on life support for 10 days. Despite intensive medical care, his condition did not improve. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited him at the hospital last Sunday. Fans and fellow Punjabi artists prayed for his recovery at gurdwaras across Punjab.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcome baby girl Sipaara

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan have been blessed with a baby girl, Sipaara Khan. The couple shared the news on social media, writing, "Alhamdulillah." Sshura was admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai a day before delivery and discharged three days later. Arbaaz was spotted carrying the newborn as they left the hospital. The name Sipaara has Arabic and Persian roots, symbolizing elegance, grace, beauty, and nature, and is also connected to the Quran, where each of the 30 sections is called a Sipara.

Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away of heart attack

Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away on October 9 at 42 due to a heart attack. Ghuman, known for his vegan lifestyle and roles in films like Tiger 3, was undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital, Amritsar. Parjat Singh, former Indian Hockey Team captain, paid tribute, stating, “It’s deeply painful to learn that famed bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman Ji passed away from a heart attack. May Waheguru grant his departed soul eternal peace and give strength to his family.” Ghuman’s last Instagram post was a tribute to Rajvir Jawanda.

Deepika Padukone talks about work hours and pay

Deepika Padukone addressed her reasons for leaving Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD in a conversation with CNBC. She said, “By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as pushy, so be it. But male superstars have been working 8 hours a day for years without any headlines.” She stated the need for organized work culture in the Indian film industry, adding, “We are a very disorganised industry, and I think it's time that we brought in some system and work culture.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s King: Fans excited for announcement

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film King, directed by Siddharth Anand, has fans buzzing. A cryptic tweet from the director, “Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock,” has fueled speculation about the release of a teaser or poster. The film will star Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others.

De De Pyaar De sequel release date announced

The sequel to Ajay Devgn’s De De Pyaar De is set to release on November 14. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R. Madhavan, and Meezaan Jafri. Sharing the motion poster, the makers hinted at a storyline where Ajay’s character tries to impress Rakul’s parents, writing, “Pyaar ka sequel hai crucial! Kya Ashish ko milega Ayesha ke parents ka approval?”

