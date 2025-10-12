Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office: Explodes on 2nd Saturday, Set to Cross 500cr in India Today

Kantara Chapter 1 had a phenomenal 2nd Saturday at the Indian box office, raking in around Rs. 45 crore. The film saw a massive 85 per cent jump from its 2nd Friday, with the Hindi dubbed version leading the surge, doubling its business from the previous day. The week-on-week drop was just 30 per cent, an outstanding hold.

The ten-day running total for the Rishab Shetty starrer has now reached Rs. 453 crore approx. The film is heading towards a Rs. 120 crore second weekend, which will take it past the Rs. 500 crore mark by the end of today. After its opening day, reaching the Rs. 500 crore final in India had seemed like a challenging target, but now, the film is already on the verge of surpassing it.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 383.00 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 24.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 45.25 cr. Total Rs. 453.00 cr.

The film is a juggernaut in Karnataka, continuing to destroy box office records, now at an even bigger margin. It grossed an astounding Rs. 14.75 crore approx in the state yesterday, the biggest 2nd Saturday ever, beating the previous record of KGF 2 by 95 per cent. The total gross in the state has reached Rs. 148 crore, and it will take out the lifetime number of KGF 2 today itself, in just eleven days of release. In two more days, it will become the all-time highest grosser in the state.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 148.25 cr. APTS Rs. 79.25 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 42.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 39.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 144.25 cr. INDIA Rs. 453.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office: Varun Dhawn, Jahnvi Kapoor film nets 3 crore on Day 10