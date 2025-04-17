Min Hee Jin claims HYBE failed to justify her contract termination at 2nd court hearing amid NewJeans' ADOR feud

Min Hee Jin, former CEO of ADOR, has finally spoken out in response to the ongoing legal battle with HYBE. This marks the first public statement regarding the lawsuit over the termination of her shareholder agreement with HYBE. On April 17 at 2:00 PM KST, the 31st Civil Affairs Department of the Seoul Central District Court held the second hearing filed by HYBE against Min Hee Jin.

Min Hee Jin’s legal team, Sejong Law Firm, made a bold statement addressing the ongoing dispute. The former ADOR CEO asserts that HYBE lacks legal grounds for terminating her contract. She claims the decision was made abruptly, with the agency failing to provide any solid evidence. The dispute intensifies amid ongoing tensions between NewJeans (NJZ) and ADOR.

Min Hee Jin ’s side stated, “This pertains to the case regarding the confirmation of the termination of the shareholders’ agreement, which proceeded today. Min Hee Jin’s legal representative has already submitted written arguments twice, refuting the unjust grounds for termination claimed by HYBE. Rather, it is HYBE that has failed to provide any rebuttal regarding the illegality of the termination notice, among other points raised by Min Hee Jin’s side.”

HYBE, on the other hand, argues that the agreement was already terminated by the time of her dismissal, citing their right to terminate such agreements with written notice. They claim the decision to fire Min Hee Jin was made independently by ADOR's board and had no direct involvement from HYBE. The lawsuit, therefore, centers on confirming whether the termination was legally valid.

Min Hee Jin’s legal team did not hold back, asserting that HYBE has yet to substantiate their claims. They argue that HYBE failed to provide sufficient evidence to justify the termination notice and accused the company of attempting to shift the burden of proof onto Min Hee Jin’s side.

In a statement, Sejong Law Firm emphasized that they had already submitted arguments twice, detailing why they believe HYBE’s termination claims are unjust. They also noted that HYBE had only submitted additional documents in the days leading up to the court hearing and stated that the legal team is prepared to respond with their rebuttals.

Min Hee Jin’s side also stated, “HYBE submitted three additional written documents on April 11, April 14, and April 15—less than a week before the hearing date on April 17. We will, of course, submit rebuttal briefs in response. It should be noted that the burden of proof in this lawsuit lies with HYBE. In other words, HYBE must prove whether the shareholders’ agreement was validly terminated through their termination notice.”

Min Hee Jin's side shares, “ HYBE has made statements suggesting they can only submit detailed evidentiary documents after Min Hee Jin’s side refutes their claims."

The Min Hee Jin and HYBE ongoing legal fight seems to be forever, it will be interesting to see the result. Till then, stay tuned.

