NewJeans vs ADOR: Will losing injunction be beneficial for NJZ's future? Expert reveals how

NJZ (formerly NewJeans) lost the injunction against agency ADOR on March 21, after a two-day trial. It prevented the girl group members from carrying out any advertisement deals or other entertainment activities without the label's consent. The next day, the girl group appeared for an interview with the American magazine TIME and expressed their "disappointment" regarding the court ruling.

However, some experts shared their thoughts on the possible positives of the situation on NJZ, as reported by K-media outlet TenAsia.

The director of the Korea Management Federation, Lee Nam Kyung, offered his expert insights, stating that the court's decision serves as a reaffirmation that the contractual agreement between ADOR and NJZ remains fully legally binding. Furthermore, he emphasized that if the injunction had been denied, the members of NJZ would have carried significant legal risk during their independent promotions. It implied the fact that the girl group announced their upcoming activities before their exclusive contract termination was legalized.

The activities included a new song release and participation in the ComplexCon Hong Kong event as their new moniker, NJZ. If the quintet won the injunction and were allowed to pursue independent activities, they would have been liable for penalty payments due to being under ADOR's management while engaging in solo endeavors. They would have been exposed to significant legal risks and potential consequences during their independent promotional period.

A Phil Law Firm representative, attorney Ko Sang Rok, shared similar sentiments, highlighting the potential risks the NJZ members would have faced if the court presented its ruling in the K-pop group’s favor. He stated, "Had the court rejected the injunction, the members could have faced lawsuits for breach of contract." He further mentioned that the decision "may prevent such consequences and offers an opportunity for negotiation between the parties."

These statements might offer some comfort to the dismayed NJZ, who saw the court's ruling as "failing to fully consider the breakdown of trust between the members and ADOR.” They took their case as an example of a broader issue with the nation and said that the South Korean entertainment industry needed "change and growth."