From MONSTA X’s Love Killa to BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls; 5 MVs that amp up the style and beauty bar

K Pop Idols keep blessing us with great music and comebacks no matter what the world is facing, be it a pandemic, crumbling economy or political administrations. What has kept us upbeat in these stressful times is iconic makeup and fashion looks that K pop idols have blessed us with. Today, we are looking back at the 5 hottest MVs that are a love letter to style and beauty in their own way. Scroll down to see if your favourites made the list!

MONSTA X’s Love Killa: Apart from the song being a complete party anthem, every single screen in the MV is literally perfection in motion. From stunning clothes to statement worthy jewellery and the overall aesthetic, this MV has redefined style, art and beauty in music.

BLACKPINK’s Lovesick Girls: This video which was once perceived as controversial due to the nurse outfit fiasco, later shined on as the most fashion forwards MV by the girl gang. What’s more was not just amazing music, but also several bookmark-worthy makeup and fashion moments that we’re still obsessing over. The girls really elevated their badass style quotient in this MV.

TWICE’s I Can’t Stop Me: This is what vintage aesthetic dreams are made of! The retro 60s vibe, shimmery makeup pallet that dominated the screens, and all the vintage power suits, this MV had not one but hundreds of inspirational fashion and beauty looks.

TXT’s Blue Hour: In another impressive video, TXT stood out with a pink overdose in this MV. Breaking gender norms and even fashion norms, the boys shined bright in blushing colurs, be it the pink locks, the long strands of pink hair in the black cowboy-like look, the fluffy pink crop top, they managed to make pink look masculine, and we are here for it!

Taeyeon’s #GirlsSpkOut: This music idol delivered the undeniably best makeup look of all time with her simple MV. An easy black liner from the video is one we cant wait to copy, and not look too experimental after it!

