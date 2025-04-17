NewJeans tries AGAIN to stop the ban on independent activities amid contract feud with ADOR

The five members of NewJeans have responded to the court’s decision to bar them from continuing their independent activities away from the HYBE team. On April 16, the Seoul Central District Court formally announced its decision to stop Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein from operating individually, according to a Yonhap News Agency report.

The members had planned to begin promotions under the tag of NJZ, a name coined by their fans, a tribute to their original roots. After wanting to release a song at the Hong Kong Complex Con, the court shared its ruling banning the group from promoting independently. However, the group decided to go ahead with the performance, adding that it may become their last show for a while. Soon after, they changed their social media handles from NJZ to the initials of the members’ names.

Now, the Seoul Central District Court has decided to stand by its decision to grant an injunction in favor of ADOR, successfully banning the five K-pop stars from promoting individually, under the NJZ name. Previously, the court had barred the team from signing advertisement contracts without ADOR’s involvement, to which NewJeans raised an objection. A hearing was held to confirm the same, which was wrapped up in 10 minutes. Now, the court has said that their injunction ruling is ‘just’ and will be upheld.

The group has now decided to appeal this ruling by taking their case to the Seoul High Court, going ahead with it immediately after the decision. Their legal team has shared the five members’ plans to follow through with the legal proceedings, and ‘let the facts get revealed.’

Meanwhile, the members reached out to their fans via their newly changed social media handles to commemorate 1000 days of their debut. It was recently revealed that members Minji and Hanni have traveled to Rome, to be in a place where ‘no one would recognise’ them.

