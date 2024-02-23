10 best 90s Bollywood movies that hold special place in our hearts: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Hum Aapke Hain Koun

It's fair to say that 90s Bollywood films played a significant role in shaping Indian pop culture during that decade. They brought us timeless movies that laid the foundation for the stories and stars we admire today, along with memorable music, dialogues, action sequences, and performances. 90s movies hold a special place in our hearts, evoking nostalgia with their iconic songs, memorable lines, and fashion trends.

The 90s era was filled with unforgettable classics that still bring back fond memories for those who grew up during that time. Movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Andaz Apna Apna weren't just films; they were integral parts of the childhood of almost all the 90s kids, leaving a lasting impact on their hearts. Here’s a list of some of the best 90s Bollywood movies of all time that you can relax with, any given weekend.

10 best 90s Bollywood movies that you can keep re-watching:

1. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai - 1998

IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

7.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Romance, Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Anupam Kher, Rani Mukherjee, Neelam Kothari, Nikkhil Advani, Archana Puran Singh, Johny Lever, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo, Sana Saeed, Nikhil Advani

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Anupam Kher, Rani Mukherjee, Neelam Kothari, Nikkhil Advani, Archana Puran Singh, Johny Lever, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo, Sana Saeed, Nikhil Advani Director: Karan Johar

You definitely shouldn't overlook the timeless love triangle, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, when reminiscing about the 90s. Directed by Karan Johar, the film is a quintessential Bollywood romantic drama that captured the hearts of audiences upon its release in 1998. The film revolves around the complexities of love, friendship, and destiny, as portrayed through the lives of the main characters Rahul, Anjali, and Tina.

With its iconic dialogues, memorable songs, and stellar performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema, celebrated for its emotional depth and entertaining storytelling.

2. Dil Toh pagal Hai - 1997

IMDB Rating: 7.0 / 10

7.0 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar

Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Akshay Kumar Director: Yash Chopra

Dil Toh Pagal Hai, directed by Yash Chopra, is a romantic musical film that explores the complexities of love and relationships in the world of dance. The story revolves around Rahul, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who believes that his soulmate exists and awaits him. However, the arrival of a new dancer, Pooja, portrayed by Madhuri Dixit, complicates his beliefs as he finds himself torn between friendship and love.

In this enchanting tale, Shah Rukh Khan's charisma sweeps you off your feet with his iconic line "Aur paas.. Aur paas.. Aur paas.." Dil Toh Pagal Hai remains a timeless creation by Yash Chopra that encapsulates the myriad emotions of love in a captivating love triangle that resonates deeply with audiences.

3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! - 1994

IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

7.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Romance, Musical Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane, Dilip Joshi, Himani Shivpuri, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Satish Shah, Mohnish Bahl

Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane, Dilip Joshi, Himani Shivpuri, Alok Nath, Reema Lagoo, Satish Shah, Mohnish Bahl Director: Sooraj Barjatya, Sooraj R. Barjatya

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! is a classic Bollywood family drama directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya. It revolves around the love story between Prem and Nisha, played by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit respectively, amidst the backdrop of a big joint family. The film is known for its elaborate song and dance sequences, colorful celebrations, and its portrayal of Indian family values.

While the movie is filled with songs, almost popping up every 15 minutes or even earlier, but it remains a favorite. With its engaging storyline and memorable characters, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! remains one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

4. Karan Arjun - 1995

IMDB Rating: 6.8 / 10

6.8 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Fantasy

Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance, Fantasy Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Amrish Puri, Feroz Khan, Johny Lever, Mamta Kulkarni, Ila Arun, Rakhi, Rakhee Gulzar

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Amrish Puri, Feroz Khan, Johny Lever, Mamta Kulkarni, Ila Arun, Rakhi, Rakhee Gulzar Director: Rakesh Roshan

Karan Arjun is a classic Bollywood film that tells the story of two brothers, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who are killed by their enemies but reincarnate to seek revenge. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the movie features themes of reincarnation, family, and justice. With memorable dialogues such as Raakhee’s “Mere Karan Arjun aayenge” and many iconic scenes, Karan Arjun remains a favorite among Bollywood fans even years after its release. The film also stars Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri in important roles.

5. Hum Saath-Saath Hain - 1999

IMDB Rating: 6.3 / 10

6.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Shakti Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Reema Lagoo, Himani Shivpuri, Alok Nath, Satish Shah, Mohnish Bahl, Shammi, Mahesh Thakur

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, Shakti Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Reema Lagoo, Himani Shivpuri, Alok Nath, Satish Shah, Mohnish Bahl, Shammi, Mahesh Thakur Director: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

This classic Rajshri movie from the 1990s is ideal for a leisurely Sunday afternoon. Hum Saath-Saath Hain, directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya, is a heartwarming family drama that revolves around the trials and tribulations of the joint family system. The film features an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, and Mohnish Bahl.

Set in a traditional Indian setting, the movie explores themes of love, sacrifice, and familial bonds, and also offers wholesome family entertainment with its traditional values and memorable songs, ensuring three hours of enjoyable viewing.

6. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - 1995

IMDB Rating: 8.0 / 10

8.0 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol Devgn, Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Mandira Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Anaita Shroff Adajania

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kajol Devgn, Anupam Kher, Amrish Puri, Mandira Bedi, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Anaita Shroff Adajania Director: Aditya Chopra

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, often abbreviated as DDLJ, is an iconic Bollywood romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra. Released in 1995, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles, portraying the characters of Raj and Simran, respectively. Set in Europe, the movie tells the story of two young individuals who fall in love during a trip and face obstacles from their families' traditional values.

The timeless romance between Raj and Simran in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has set relationship standards for a whole era. DDLJ became one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time and is celebrated for its eternal romance and memorable songs

7. Darr - 1993

IMDB Rating: 7.6 / 10

7.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Romance, Thriller, Action, Drama

Romance, Thriller, Action, Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Tanvi Azmi, Annu Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Juhi Chawla, Dalip Tahil, Tanvi Azmi, Annu Kapoor Director: Yash Chopra, Yash Chopra Uday Chopra

Darr is a psychological thriller directed by Yash Chopra, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles. The film delves into the theme of obsession, portraying Shah Rukh Khan's character as a psychologically disturbed individual who becomes fixated on Juhi Chawla's character. Sunny Deol plays the role of Juhi's boyfriend and later husband, who finds himself in a perilous situation as he confronts the obsessive antagonist played by Shah Rukh Khan.

The film is known for its gripping narrative, intense performances, and memorable dialogues such as SRK’s “K..K..K..Kiran”, making it a cult classic in Bollywood cinema.

8. Raja Hindustani - 1996

IMDB Rating: 6.1 / 10

6.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance

Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Archana Puran Singh, Johny Lever, Farida Jalal, Mohnish Bahl, Razak Khan

Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Archana Puran Singh, Johny Lever, Farida Jalal, Mohnish Bahl, Razak Khan Director: Dharmesh Darshan

Raja Hindustani is a timeless Bollywood romance that revolves around the love story of Raja, a taxi driver from a humble background, and Aarti, a wealthy young woman. Their love transcends societal barriers and economic differences, but they must confront opposition from Aarti's family. The film portrays their struggles, sacrifices, and ultimately their unwavering commitment to each other. With mesmerizing performances by Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor, coupled with memorable songs and emotional moments, Raja Hindustani remains a beloved classic among Bollywood fans and also was a significant success in the '90s Bollywood landscape.

9. Andaaz Apna Apna - 1994

IMDB Rating: 8.0 / 10

8.0 / 10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Action, Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Mehmood, Harish Patel, Jagdeep

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Juhi Chawla, Govinda, Shakti Kapoor, Mehmood, Harish Patel, Jagdeep Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

The dialogue Teja main hu, mark yaha hai, instantly brings back memories of the movie Andaz Apna Apna. Released in 1994, the film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi follows the hilarious journey of Amar and Prem, played by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, as they vie for the affections of a millionaire's daughter. Their attempts to win her over lead them into comedic encounters with a gangster named Teja, creating chaos in their lives. With memorable songs like Do Mastane, Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori, and Ello Ello, the film remains a beloved classic.

10. Baazigar - 1993

IMDB Rating: 7.6 / 10

7.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Crime, Drama, Musical

Crime, Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan , Shilpa Shetty Kundra , Kajol Devgn , Siddharth , Mahesh Bhatt , Johny Lever , Anu Malik , Dalip Tahil , Rakhee , Rakhee Gulzar

Shah Rukh Khan , Shilpa Shetty Kundra , Kajol Devgn , Siddharth , Mahesh Bhatt , Johny Lever , Anu Malik , Dalip Tahil , Rakhee , Rakhee Gulzar Director: Mustan Burmawalla Abbas Burmawalla, Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla, Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla

Baazigar from the 90s presented Shah Rukh Khan in a completely different light. Released in 1993, it's a suspense thriller centered around revenge directed by Abbas-Mustaan. The protagonist, Ajay Sharma played by SRK, seeks vengeance against the family that wronged his own, starting by charming and killing the elder daughter of his enemy, and then plotting against the rest of the family through the younger daughter.

The film is known for its gripping storyline, unexpected plot twists, and Shah Rukh Khan's stellar performance as an anti-hero. The film was a major commercial success and marked a significant turning point in Shah Rukh Khan's career, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

