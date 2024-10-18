5 Netflix films where characters were left waiting in a Situationship 

Unlike traditional way of relationships, GenZ has brought forward new dating concepts like situationship where two people have feelings for each other but can't give a name or set boundaries for their feelings. Despite the novelty Bollywood has been exploring this theme for a long time, where characters from our favorite films are more than friends but less than partners.

Filmmakers have wonderfully told stories of different relationships that were left in a grey area due to family drama, emotional conflicts, or societal pressures giving us some memorable films. From Tara in Tamasha to Afsaan in Gangubai Kathiawadi, we could feel their plight as they were left in the middle of an uncertain love story.

Do you want to know about more such characters? We have curated a list of Netflix films where characters find themselves in situationship, take a look!

5 Netflix films where the characters were in situationship

1. Tamasha

IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Cast : Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Director : Imtiaz Ali

: Imtiaz Ali Release Date: November 27, 2015

Tara in Tamasha meets and falls in love with a carefree Ved on a trip where they conceal their real identities from one another. Later, after a lot of struggle she finds him only to meet a dull and completely different Ved.

She is left feeling uncertain about her relationship as he deals with a personality disorder. Meanwhile, Tara finds herself in an emotional limbo and Ved struggles with his personal feelings, making us wonder till the end whether they will be together or not.

2. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

IMDb Rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Cast : Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani

: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani Director : Vivek Soni

: Vivek Soni Release Date: November 5, 2021

In the modern day, several long distance relationships or busy couples are trying to understand if their relationship has a future or not, leaving them in a situationship. A similar story is explored in Meenakshi Sundareshwar, where Meenakshi is married to Sundareshwar. However, their feelings for each other remain ambiguous due to their long distance relationship.

The distance and unsure feelings for each soon leads to misunderstanding, quarreling, insecurities and a state of confusion. The duo comes across a point where they are left in doubt about how their relationship will go ahead.

3. Ok Jaanu

IMDb Rating : 5.1/10

: 5.1/10 Cast : Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor Director : Shaad Ali

: Shaad Ali Release Date: January 13, 2017

One of the most common reasons for situationship in today's time is when two people can't commit due to personal ambitions, the weight of expectations, or different goals in life. The same theme was explored in OK Jaanu, where Adi and Tara don't give a name to their bond or feelings because they want to fulfil their individual dreams.

Although, they stay together like a couple but don't want to commit to a relationship or marriage in the future. However, their situationship becomes more complex as they find it difficult to not be serious for each other while being together.

4. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Cast : Kareena Kapoor, Imran Khan

: Kareena Kapoor, Imran Khan Director : Shakun Batra

: Shakun Batra Release Date: February 10, 2012

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is one of the most underrated rom-coms that explore situationship. When Rahul and Riana wake up married after a drunken night in Las Vegas, they find it difficult to move further ahead in life. The burden of the sudden marriage leaves them in emotional chaos.

They develop feelings for each other but can't comprehend them and don't know whether to separate, stay together, or be friends. As Rahul realizes his love, Raina prefers to keep things undefined, causing further emotional pain and uncertainty.

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi

IMDb Rating : 7.0/10

: 7.0/10 Cast : Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari

: Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari Director : Sanjay Leela Bhansali

: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Release Date: February 25, 2022

An important highlight in Gangubai Kathiawadi was Gangubai's situationship with Afsaan. Despite their different backgrounds where she deals with Mumbai's underworld, and he works as a tailor, Gangubai develops feelings for Afsaan, who, in turn, becomes serious for her.

However, she couldn't accept her feelings and sought a happily ever after due to her responsibilities, future plans and social pressure. She spends time with him knowing their bond can't last long and even gets him married to someone else. It leaves their relationship at a complicated stage and makes us yearn for an alternative ending.

These Netflix films showcase how there can be different reasons for situationship where clarity is the last thing to happen. It can be between strangers, lovers, friends, or married couples. The confusion, inner conflict, emotional pain, and not knowing what figure holds for the characters leaves us with a lot of 'what ifs'. If you are looking to watch something emotional or different, include these films in your watchlist now!

