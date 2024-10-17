5 top Netflix films with star-crossed lovers who make us believe in hopeless romance

The modern concepts of ‘situationship’ and ‘benching’ do not fully capture the depth of love that is believed to be eternal. True love holds that souls are meant to be together, and their love stories are inscribed in the stars. Consequently, no barriers or obstacles can ultimately keep them apart, and they will reunite in this lifetime or the next, regardless of the challenges they may face.

Bollywood is known for its romantic movies, often featuring star-crossed lovers in iconic films. Characters like Aman and Naina in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and Shanti and Om in 'Om Shanti Om' have fought against death, societal pressures, and more, making these movies memorable.

If you are excited to feel the essence of love and be a part of such star-crossed lovers, we have curated a list of 5 best Netflix films with star-crossed lovers.

Five best Netflix films with star-crossed lovers

1. Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

IMDb Rating 7.9/10

7.9/10 Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan

: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan Director: Nikkhil Advani

True love often feels like magic, and something similar happened when Aman entered Naina's life in Kal Ho Naa Ho. He took away all her problems and helped her regain her lost self-love and happiness like a blessing meant just for her. Their journey made us laugh and blush, building a desire to have something similar.

Advertisement

But as she falls in love with him, he hides his terminal illness from her and rejects her despite loving her. Ultimately, their love, bonding, and fun banter remained incomplete, with a bittersweet end that left us wiping our tears.

2. Om Shanti Om (2007)

IMDb Rating : 6.7/10

: 6.7/10 Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone

: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Director Farah Khan

Many poets believe that all the great love stories remain incomplete, and one such tale of life and death is Om Shanti Om. The story spans two different periods. Om, a junior film artist, falls in love with the popular actress Shantipriya, and they both die in a fire.

Reincarnated, Om seeks revenge on Shantipriya's behalf. However, their love story remains tragic as Shantipriya's soul departs from the material world, leaving us longing for their union in the film.

3. Dil Se (1998)

IMDb Rating : 7.5/10

: 7.5/10 Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala

: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala Director: Mani Ratnam

Love at first sight may seem impractical on the surface, but when two people are destined to meet, even a glimpse is enough to make someone fall madly in love. This idea is exemplified in the movie Dil Se, where Amar, a reporter, falls in love with Meghna, unaware that she is a revolutionary. He tries his best to pursue her, despite her anonymity.

Advertisement

Gradually, Meghna develops feelings for Amar, but she is unable to reciprocate them due to her commitment to seeking revenge against the government for her traumatic past. Her inner turmoil and personal ambitions prevent them from coming together. Ultimately, since they couldn't be together, they chose to end their lives together.

4. Tamasha (2015)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Director: Imtiaz Ali

The concept of star-crossed love isn't just a thing of the past; it remains relevant in every era. The film Tamasha is a coming-of-age story that revolves around the love between Ved and Tara. They meet in Corsica and decide to conceal their true identities from each other in order to discover their real personalities, leading to them falling in love.

However, upon meeting again and having their true identities revealed, Tara finds that Ved is not the carefree guy she initially met but rather a subdued version of himself. This change is attributed to his personality disorder, which becomes a major obstacle in their love story. Despite this, Tara's love for Ved compels her to help him confront his inner struggles and serve as his pillar of support. Ultimately, the couple reunites, achieving the happily ever after they were meant for.

Advertisement

5. Fitoor (2016)

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Cast : Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif

: Aditya Roy Kapur, Katrina Kaif Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Some of the greatest love stories remain incomplete due to class differences, and Fitoor has a similar plot. The Aditya Roy Kapur and Katrina starrer film follows the journey of Noor and Firdaus, who beautifully fall in love until their class differences and the latter's mother become a barrier.

Their love has to fight through difficult emotional manipulation and class differences for a long until they decide to spend the rest of their lives together, irrespective of everything.

Watch these films about star-crossed lovers to see how love conquers all. These movies will make you feel their love, excitement, happiness, and heartbreak for a truly fulfilling viewing experience. Set aside some time for the evening and get ready to binge-watch these films that will reignite your belief in true love.

ALSO READ: 7 Bollywood movies on Netflix featuring unconventional pairs that captivated us with their chemistry