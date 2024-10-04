Self-love is an art that only a few people master in their lives. Loving yourself is a state of appreciation that helps grow our psychological and physical well-being. Cinema as a medium tends to impact our thoughts and actions. Unlike movies that have self-destructive characters, Bollywood has promoted self-love through films several times. If you are struggling with mental peace, don't miss these 6 best Netflix movies that will make you love yourself in hard times.

We have curated a list of the best films that depicted self-love through their characters. The list includes Karan Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Nikkhil Advani's directorial, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and more. All of them are available to watch on Netflix.

6 best Netflix movies that will make you go ‘Love You Zindagi’

1. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is cherished till date for its iconic characters. The 2001 film promoted self-love through Kajol and Kareena Kapoor's characters Anjali and Poo (Pooja) respectively. Kajol, as Anjali, remained an example of staying true to herself despite facing difficulties in her life.

Kareena, as Poo, was the epitome of self-love beauty in the film. Her dressing style and positive attitude speak volumes about loving yourself to the fullest. So, when are you praising yourself in the mirror like Poo? "Tumhara koi haq nahin banta ki tum itni khoobsoorat lago!

2. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Kal Ho Naa Ho taught us to cherish our lives and appreciate what we have. Remember when Shah Rukh Khan as Aman taught Preeti Zinta's character Naina to smile in Nikkhil Advani's directorial Kal Ho Naa Ho? In a scene, SRK's character Aman motivates Naina to live happily till you are alive. Because you never know, Kal Ho Naa Ho!

The film also featured Saif Ali Khan in the second lead role.

3. English Vinglish

Directed by Gauri Shinde, English Vinglish presented the idea of self-love through its protagonist, Shashi Godbole. Shashi, played by the late actress Sridevi, was a true example of embracing our identities. Sridevi aptly depicted how a homemaker can challenge her insecurities. Shashi's journey of learning English abroad led to self-discovery and gaining confidence among her family members.

In a sequence, Sridevi, as Shashi, impresses everyone with her fluent English skills. She inspired the audience to love themselves through her personal growth. Adil Hussain played her on-screen husband, Satish Godbole, in Shinde's directorial.

4. Wake Up Sid

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma, Ayan Mukerji's directorial, Wake Up Sid is another addition to the list. The 2009 film portrayed self-love through its main characters, Sid and Aisha, played by Ranbir and Konkona, respectively. Both the characters took us on their self-discovery journeys.

The movie highlights prioritizing happiness, pursuing passion, and understanding the reality of life. Ranbir's character, Sid, loved photography, and he began his career in the same field while overcoming the challenges. Aisha became a successful writer. Both of them also embraced their affection for each other.

5. Khoobsurat

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, Khoobsurat was headlined by Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan as leads. The 2014 film promoted self-love with its female protagonist, Dr. Mili. Sonam, as Mili, portrayed a happy-go-lucky girl who is aware of embracing her individuality. Her carefree spirit, quirky dressing sense, and ability to spread joy among the people around her were some of the references to love yourself.

Mili's overall personality inspired the audience to practice the art of self-love. Fawad was cast as a prince in the movie. The romantic comedy-drama also starred veteran actresses Ratna Pathak Shah and Kirron Kher in crucial roles.

6. Dear Zindagi

Starring Alia Bhatt as a lead, Dear Zindagi was all about staying true to oneself through its main character, Kaira. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Dr Jehangir Khan, a psychologist in the film. Alia, as Kiara, learned new perspectives to lead her life with the help of Dr Jehangir, whom she refers to as 'Jug'.

The 2016 film highlighted the need to address mental health issues by seeking professional help. It also made us understand the importance of self-love and prioritizing our well-being. The movie also starred Kunal Kapoor and Ali Zafar in key roles.

Self-love involves treating yourself with compassion and kindness while leading life in a positive way. All the aforementioned Netflix movies will make you fall in love with the real version of yourself. Life throws many surprises at you; it is up to you whether you want to deal with them by being in self-destructive mode or by practicing the art of self-love.

Hope you liked the list of Netflix movies that taught us to love ourselves. To quote Shah Rukh Khan from Kal Ho Naa Ho, 'jeeyo, muskurao, khush raho, kya pata, kal ho naa ho!'