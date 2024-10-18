7 Lesser heard movies on Netflix that you should watch ASAP

In a sea of blockbuster hits and trending titles, some captivating films on Netflix remain hidden gems waiting to be discovered. If you're in the mood for something different, here are seven lesser-known movies that promise to deliver unique storytelling and unforgettable experiences.

7 lesser heard movies on Netflix that you should not miss

1. Faraaz

Cast: Zahan Kapoor, Juhi Babbar, Aamir Ali, Aditya Rawal, Jatin Sarin

IMDb Rating: 5/10

Release Year: 2022

Movie Genre: Action, thriller, drama

Faraaz, directed by Hansal Mehta, is a gripping film inspired by the 2016 Bangladesh café attack, where five young men launched an assault on the Holey Artisan Café in a wealthy area of Dhaka. This marks Zahan Kapoor's acting debut, alongside Aditya Rawal, who plays a pivotal negative role. The film skillfully navigates the theme of good versus evil within the context of a terrorist incident.

What sets Faraaz apart is its unique portrayal of the attackers; rather than depicting them as typical movie villains, Mehta presents them with a sense of empathy. He refrains from glorifying or sympathizing with their actions, instead illustrating that these young men could easily be seen as individuals like anyone else—potentially victims of manipulation and brainwashing.

2. Bypass Road

Cast: Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Release Year: 2019

Movie Genre: Drama, mystery, thriller

Advertisement

Bypass Road, directed by Naman Nitin Mukesh, the brother of actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, is an engaging crime-thriller-drama centered around a murder investigation. The film features Adah Sharma and Shama Sikander in prominent roles, bringing depth to the narrative. Written by Neil Nitin Mukesh, its intriguing storyline and suspenseful elements make it a must-watch.

3. Blood Money

Cast: Kunal Khemu, Amrita Puri, Manish Chaudhari

IMDb Rating: 4.8/10

Release Year: 2012

Movie Genre: Action, crime adventure

Kunal ties the knot with his beloved, Aarzoo, and the couple relocates to South Africa after he lands a job at a diamond trading firm. However, he soon finds himself entangled in the company’s illicit operations, ultimately becoming embroiled in a money laundering scandal before understanding the severity of the situation.

4. Jaadugar

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma, Javed Jaffrey, Manoj Joshi

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Release Year: 2022

Movie Genre: Comedy, drama

Set in the quaint town of Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, the story follows a magician who finds himself smitten with a local woman. To win her hand and secure a blissful future together, he must first earn the affection of the football-obsessed community by leading their struggling team to victory in a prestigious tournament.

Advertisement

Can this spellbinding dreamer, lacking any athletic prowess, achieve the seemingly impossible and transform a losing squad into champions? Or will he have to choose between his love and the sport that unites the town?

5. Thai Massage

Cast: Gagraj Rao, Divyenndu, Rajpal Yadav, Alina Zasobina

IMDb Rating: 6.2/10

Release Year: 2022

Movie Genre: Comedy, drama

Mangesh Hadawale's Thai Massage tells the heartfelt story of Atmaram Dubey (Gajraj Rao), a 70-year-old widower from Ujjain facing the challenges of erectile dysfunction. As he secretly embarks on a journey to Thailand before his 70th birthday, the film blends humor and sensitivity to address aging and desire.

Amid the love of his family and his own loneliness, hope emerges when he meets Santulan Kumar (Divyenndu), inspiring him to embrace life and seek fulfillment in his twilight years.

6. Axone

Cast: Sayani Gupta, Tenzing Dalha, and Lin Laishram

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Release Year: 2019

Movie Genre: Drama, comedy, romance

Axone, directed by Nicholas Kharkongor, explores the racism faced by North-Eastern communities in India. The story follows a group of friends living as tenants in Delhi who plan to cook a Naga delicacy called Axone (or Akuni) for a friend's wedding. However, they must keep their culinary endeavor a secret from the locals due to the strong smell of pork.

Advertisement

The film serves as a sharp social satire that skillfully addresses the ongoing issues of racism and xenophobia in the country. Axone shines a light on these critical themes while showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the North-Eastern states.

7. House Arrest

Cast: Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh, Barkha Singh, Ali Fazal

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

Release Year: 2019

Movie Genre: Fiction

House Arrest features Ali Fazal as Karan, a man who chooses to retreat into his apartment, seeking solace from the outside world. In an attempt to find peace in solitude, he barricades himself inside. However, his quiet life is disrupted when his neighbor, Pinky (Barkha Singh), drops off a package and asks for his help. Complications arise further when a journalist (Shriya Pilgaonkar) arrives for an interview.

The film explores the Japanese concept of hikikomori, a growing phenomenon of isolation where individuals withdraw from social life. House Arrest cleverly delves into themes of loneliness and the challenges of human connection in today’s world.

These seven films, often overshadowed by mainstream releases, offer diverse narratives and intriguing themes. Don’t miss the chance to uncover these cinematic treasures that deserve your attention ASAP!

ALSO READ: 7 unforgettable meet-cutes in Netflix films that will make you manifest one in your life too