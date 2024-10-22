9 highly underrated Bollywood songs that deserve special place in your playlist

Bollywood has entertained us for many decades with its variety of musical compositions. Most of them are heartfelt melodies with meaningful lyrics that continue to strike the right chord with music lovers. While they receive recognition in popular culture, a few tracks remain underrated gems that deserve much appreciation. The value of the songs varies according to the taste and mood of the listeners. There are many underrated Bollywood songs that deserve a special place in your hearts.

We have curated a list of some of the best-underrated tracks composed in Bollywood in recent times. The article includes Shah Rukh Khan's song, Safar from Harry Met Sejal, Akshay Kumar's Kyun Main Jagoon from Patiala House, and more.

9 best underrated Bollywood songs that will rule your hearts if you pay attention to their lyrics:

1. Safar- Jab Harry Met Sejal

Imtiaz Ali's directorial venture, Jab Harry Met Sejal, featured some of the best compositions from recent times. While Beech Beech Mein, Radha, Butterfly, and Hawayein are popular tracks from its album, we simply can't ignore Safar.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, Safar takes you on the journey of Shah Rukh Khan's character Harry while exploring his feelings towards Sejal (Anushka Sharma). It goes into the depth of self-discovery while keeping the essence of love and longing.

"Sheher sheher fursaton ko bechta hoon, khaali haath jaata, khaali laut-ta hoon...aise rozana.." Who hasn't fallen in love with these heartfelt lyrics yet?

Advertisement

2. Aise Na Dekho- Raanjhanaa

Another masterpiece album is from Raanjhanaa. Starring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles, the film boasts several hit songs that make us swoon over the compositions. Aise Na Dekho is one of them. Sung by Oscar-winning composer and singer AR Rahman and Karthik, the track features in the second half of Anand L Rai's directorial.

In the song, Dhanush as Kundan tries to express his love and win over Sonam's character, Zoya, as they spend time in JNU, Delhi.

Zoya keeps looking at Kundan while thinking about how he has become a part of her squad. And the lyrics go like 'Aise na dekho...jaise pehle kabhi dekha hi nahin...' The track is slow and requires patience to feel their attraction.

3. Sham- Aisha

Aisha's Sham is one of the most underrated tracks of Bollywood. Featuring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol, the romantic track is sung by Nikhil D'Souza, Amit Trivedi, and Neuman Pinto. The song from the 2010 film also stars Ira Dubey, Amrita Puri, Cyrus Sahukar, and others.

Advertisement

The track delves into the life of Sonam's character Aisha spending an evening with her love interest and friends. The soothing track aptly captures the magic of the evening while giving words to the feelings of lovers.

4. Shayad Yahi To Pyaar Hai- Lucky: No Time for Love

Shayad Yahi To Pyaar Hai, the track from Lucky: No Time for Love, is also on the list of underrated gems from Bollywood. The track features Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal in the lead roles. Shot at a snowy location in Russia, the song shows Salman's character Aditya and Sneha as Lucky crossing the snow in a war-torn country. The heart-wrenching song navigates their feelings and the emotional connection that they feel for each other. The duet was sung by legendary playback singers Lata Mangeshkar and Adnan Sami.

5. I Hate You-Delhi Belly

Aamir Khan will surely make you laugh in his underrated track from Delhi Belly, which starred his nephew Imran Khan along with Vir Das and Kunal Roy Kapur. We are talking about "I Hate You (Like I Love You)". The track features Aamir making his cameo in an unconventional avatar, Disco Fighter.

Advertisement

The foot-tapping number also has actress Anushka Dandekar as VJ Sophaya. Both of them groove together in the song while lip-syncing the entertaining lyrics. Composed by Ram Sampath, the track was crooned by Keerthi Sagathia, Sona Mohapatra, and Shazneen Arethna.

6. Kabhii Tumhhe- Shershaah

Apart from its war-based storyline, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film Shershaah is remembered for its great compositions. While songs like Mann Bhareya 2.0, Ranjha, and Raatan Lambiyaan might already be in your playlist, don't miss its underrated track titled Kabhii Tumhhe.

While the male version was sung by Darshan Raval, the female one was crooned by Palak Muchhal. The track features some flashback scenes of Vikram Batra and Dimple Cheema's love story. It also has some sequences of their separation as he meets her for the last time in an army uniform.

7. Falak Dekhun-Garam Masala

Featuring Akshay Kumar, Falak Dekhun is one of the melodious and underrated compositions from Garam Masala. The song also features Neetu Chandra, Nargis Bhageri, and Daisy Bopanna. The romantic track is sung by Sonu Nigam and Udit Narayan. If you are a fan of Akshay, add this track to your playlist.

8. Safarnama-Tamasha

Ranbir Kapoor aptly showcases his character Ved navigating his life journey in his song, Safarnama. Sung by Lucky Ali, the soulful track from Tamasha delves into Ved embracing his life transformation as he hears his inner voice. The song also conveys that the answers to our questions lie within ourselves.

Advertisement

9. Kyun Main Jaagoon- Patiala House

Akshay Kumar-starrer Patiala House featured a song titled Kyun Main Jaagoon which remains one of the gut-wrenching compositions from his career. The track features Akshay as Kaaali, a former fast bowler introspecting his life while dealing with family pressures and societal expectations as he has sleepless nights. The lyrics resonate with his life situation quite well.

Hope you liked the list of these underrated Bollywood songs. Thank us later.

ALSO READ: 6 underrated Netflix suspense films that will keep you on the edge of your seat