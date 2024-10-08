6 underrated Netflix suspense films that will keep you on the edge of your seat

Hindi cinema has presented several suspense movies over the years. Most of them keep us hooked till the end as we get ourselves involved in the narratives. A suspense film usually generates a feeling of anticipation in the minds of the audience by adding elements like unexpected twists and turns, a mystery plot, and a set design as per the story's mood. Now, if you like watching such genres, we have found some interesting underrated Netflix films that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Below is the curation of suspense movies that will make your head spin with their unpredictable storylines.

6 underrated Netflix suspense films that will keep you hooked till the end:

1. Khufiya

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Khufiya starred Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. Based on Amar Bhushan’s novel, Escape to Nowhere, the spy thriller film was released on Netflix in 2023. Tabu played the role of Krishna Mehra, a RAW agent. Ali Fazal was cast as an army man, Capt. Ravi Devilal Mohan, and Wamiqa’s character was his wife, Charu Ravi Mohan.

The film chronicles the story of Tabu’s character, Krishna Mehra, who is tasked with handling the case of a Bangladeshi woman, Heena Rehman, who dies in the film. Krishna suspects Ali’s character and begins to investigate him and his wife.

Bhardwaj’s directorial will keep you wondering about the real culprit till the climax.

2. Gumraah

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur in the dual roles, Gumraah was released in theaters on April 7, 2023. It also featured Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in crucial roles. Directed by Vardhan Ketkar, the 2023 film will take you on the thrilling ride of a murder investigation. Aditya plays two characters, a criminal, Sooraj Rana, and an engineer, Arjun Sehgal. Conflict arises when police discover two lookalikes, Sooraj and Arjun, as suspects during the investigation.

It was based on the 2019 Tamil film, Thadam.

3. Dobaaraa

Dobaaraa is one of the most underrated movies on Netflix. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the science-fiction mystery thriller film hit the screens in 2022. It starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Kashyap's directorial also features Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat in key roles. Taapsee-starrer was an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage.

Taapsee played dual roles in Dobaaraa, Antara Awasthi and Dr. Antara Vasishth. She was cast opposite both Pavail and Rahul. The story revolves around her character trying to save the life of a 12-year-old boy who witnessed a death 25 years ago. Taapsee's character communicates with the boy through a television set. The film showcases thunderstorms as the backdrop of the story.

4. The Body

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, The Body featured Emraan Hashmi and the late actor Rishi Kapoor. Sobhita Dhulipala was cast in a crucial role in the 2019 movie. The mystery thriller was an official remake of the 2012 Spanish film of the same name. Rishi Kapoor played the role of SP Jairaj Rawal in it.

Emraan Hashmi was cast as Ajay Puri. Sobhita played his wife, Maya Verma. Sobhita as Maya dies of a heart attack. As her body disappears from the morgue before the autopsy, Jairaj calls Emraan's character Ajay there and begins his investigation. After various twists and turns, the truth is revealed. Watch it to know what happened in this case.

5. Ittefaq

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles, Ittefaq released in 2017. It also featured Akshaye Khanna in a pivotal role. The neo-noir mystery thriller is touted as a modern-day adaptation of Ittefaq, the 1969 film directed by late filmmaker Yash Chopra. Sidharth played the role of Vikram Sethi, a British writer of Indian descent. Sonakshi was cast as Maya Sinha, a young housewife. Akshaye played a police officer Dev Verma.

The 2017 film revolves around Sidharth's character Vikram who lands in trouble during the launch of her third book in Mumbai. Vikram finds his publisher's wife Katherine dead in the hotel room and police begin to suspect him. He then meets Sonakshi's character Maya while saving himself from cops. Vikram is then found next to her lawyer husband's dead body who is believed to be murdered. Watch the film to know what happened next. It will keep the suspense maintained till the end.

6. HIT: The First Case

Directed by Telugu filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The First Case starred Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra as the leads. It was released in 2022. Rajkummar played the role of a police officer, DCP Vikram Jaisingh, who works for the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) in Rajasthan. Sanya was cast as his love interest, Dr. Neha Mehta, a forensic official.

Rajkummar's character is portrayed as someone who deals with his past trauma and struggles with panic attacks and anxiety issues. Vikram begins investigating the case of Preeti, an 8-year-old girl who disappears mysteriously on the road. His character later discovers connections between the case and his past.

These are some of the underrated Netflix movies that you should not miss. So, what are you waiting for?

