Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: When Mr Perfectionist revealed meeting ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao once every week; ‘Hum log hamesha…’

Aamir Khan has been in the industry for over three decades now. While his versatility and strong screen presence have earned him the title of "Mr. Perfectionist," he equally deserves this title for efficiently playing such a role in his personal life as well. As the superstar celebrates his 60th birthday today, i.e., March 14, let’s revisit a candid revelation where he once shared that he ensures meeting his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, once a week.

During an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, back in 2022, Aamir Khan spoke about his personal life and his relationship with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.

While speaking with the filmmaker, he shared that he has an amicable relationship with them and emphasized that, no matter what, they will always be family. Although their marital relationship has ended, the birthday boy assured that they still share genuine care and affection for each other.

"We all get together once a week, no matter how busy we are. There is a lot of genuine care, love, and respect between us," Aamir Khan said during the show.

He further added, "I have the highest regard and respect for both of them. Hum log hamesha parivar hi rahenge (We will always be a family)." He also mentioned that both his ex-wives are "wonderful people," which is why they never had bitter moments in their relationships.

Advertisement

In addition to this, Khan stated that when he looks back in time, he realizes that he should have spent much more time with each of them, even at the cost of his work. However, he admitted that at that point in time, he was passionately devoted to his work.

For the unversed, Aamir Khan shares two children, Ira and Junaid Khan, with his first wife, Reena Dutta. The actor later tied the knot with Kiran Rao and welcomed his son, Azad Rao Khan. However, he announced his divorce from the Laapataa Ladies director in 2021.

On the professional front, Khan will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par, alongside Genelia Deshmukh and Darsheel Safary. The film is expected to be released by the end of this year, on Christmas 2025.