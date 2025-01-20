After Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani gets injured on Mere Husband Ki Biwi sets, FWICE says 'Puri film industry...'

On Saturday, a tragic mishap occurred on the set of Mere Husband Ki Biwi, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet Singh, when the ceiling of the Mumbai location caved in. The accident left several individuals, including Arjun, producer Jackky Bhagnani, director Mudassar Aziz, and multiple crew members, injured. Now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a statement, emphasizing that the film industry is essentially running on divine protection.

As per Indian Express, BN Tiwari, the president of the association, stated that there were no significant injuries, and while the situation could have been worse, fortunately, no one was seriously hurt. He added that the shooting was halted at the location where the incident occurred, attributing the collapse of the ceiling to a lack of proper maintenance.

He further mentioned that a letter had been sent to both the Prime Minister in Delhi and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra regarding the health and safety of industry workers. The letter also addressed concerns to Film City, highlighting the deteriorating condition of the foundations, which are at risk of collapsing at any moment.

He emphasized the need for a structural audit, pointing out the lack of a proper fire safety exit in case of emergencies. He lamented that the entire film industry is currently relying on divine protection, questioning how long such a situation can continue.

BN Tiwari said, “Puri film industry bhagwan ke sahare chal rahi hai, par bhagwan bhi kab tak hi dekhega.” (The entire film industry is running on the support of God, but how long will God continue to watch?).

He highlighted that similar incidents happen often but rarely get reported. He mentioned that compensation is offered to cover up the issues, and many problems remain unheard due to people's fear of losing their jobs.

The president of FWICE emphasized that maintaining the studio is the responsibility of the art director and the studio owner. He pointed out that studios are built and then left without proper upkeep while continuing to accept bookings. He warned that if the government doesn't take action, film shoots may eventually move out of Mumbai.

The shooting of Arjun Kapoor's upcoming film Mere Husband Ki Biwi was going on smoothly until this unfortunate incident disrupted it. Actors and producers connected to the film have yet to make any statements. The movie also features Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in prominent roles.

