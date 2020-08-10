  1. Home
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya says ‘Dhanyawaad Miss’ as she attends virtual school in viral video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, attends online classes wearing her school uniform in this viral video. Take a look
As much as we love to see photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, we equally love to see photos of her darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and due to the pandemic, since we aren’t getting any photos of the star kid, today, what brightened up our dull Monday was a video of Aaradhya Bachchan wherein she is seen studying online with her teacher. Yes, given the Coronavirus pandemic, since schools are shut and virtual classes is the new normal, Aaradhya, too, is attending her school virtually, and in the video, which is  now going viral on social media, we can see Aaradhya attending a Zoom class with her teacher.

In the said video, Aaradhya is seen reciting a story about a dog and upon finishing, she politely says, “Dhanyavaad Miss” to her teacher. Also, what is noteworthy is that Aaradhya is seen wearing, in what looks like, her school uniform. Well, seems like after recovering from the novel Coronavirus, for which Aaradhya was admitted to the hospital, the little munchkin is now back to studies and virtual school.

After Aaradhya, mom Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were discharged from the hospital after testing negative for COVID 19, daddy Abhishek Bachchan, too, on Saturday, tested negative and was discharged from the hospital. On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in 2018- musical comedy film Fanney Khan co-starring Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and directed by Atul Manjrekar. Next, Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

