Sneha Ullal reacts as Lucky directors claim Salman Khan's sister Arpita Sharma introduced them to her; find more

Sneha Ullal’s casting in her debut film, Lucky: No Time for Love, opposite Salman Khan, became a topic of discussion back in the day. Many claimed that her striking resemblance to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was the main reason why she was chosen for the role. However, in an interview with Hindi Rush, the directors denied such claims, talking about Arpita Khan Sharma’s involvement in her casting. Now, Ullal has reacted to it. Read on!

Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the directors of Lucky: No Time for Love, were in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla’s Hindi Rush. During the interview, the makers revealed that Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, introduced them to Sneha Ullal, who was later cast as the female lead of the film.

After the clip went viral on Instagram, the Aryan actress took to the comments section of the post and reacted. Sneha penned, “Acha? Aise Hua?” raising eyebrows about whether the claims of the directors are factually correct or not.

Sneha Ullal’s reaction:

For the unversed, Vinay revealed in the interview, “Hum log nayi ladki dhund rahe the. Toh Arpita (Salman Khan’s sister) ne kahan ki mere college me ek ladki hai, vo boht sundar hai. Toh agar aap audition karna chahenge toh karte hai. Toh humlog mile they ussey and it was role of a school girl. She suited our character. (We were looking for a new girl. So, Arpita said that there is a girl in her college who is very beautiful. If you want to audition her, then we can. So, we met with her and she suited our character.)”

In the same conversation, Sapru also stated that casting Sneha opposite Salman because she looked like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was never their strategy. To this, Radhika added, “Jab humlog shooting karte the, kabhi kabhi humlo resemblance lagti thi. But jab campaign chalu hua and everyone spoke about striking resemblance, uss time thoda thoda lagta that, but we never thought it was such a big deal. (When we were shooting, sometimes we felt there was a resemblance. But when the campaign started and everyone spoke about striking resemblance, at that time we thought there was little, but it wasn’t a big deal.)”

