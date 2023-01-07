Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha’s FIRST PIC; Request paps to not click her photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the famous Bollywood couple are currently enjoying their new phase as parents. The talented actors welcomed their first child, a baby girl Raha in November 2022. Even though Alia has been frequently treating her fans and followers with sneak peeks of her 'mommy' life, the couple has not revealed the first picture of their daughter, yet. However, recently, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently had an interaction with the paparazzi, during which they showed them a picture of Raha. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's request to paps

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and his mother Neetu Kapoor recently hosted a get-together for the paparazzi photographers in Mumbai, recently. During their interaction, new dad Ranbir showed photographers the pictures of her little daughter Raha, to their surprise. Later, Alia and Ranbir requested the photographers to follow the no-pictures policy and not click her pictures when she is spotted outside. Later, the couple also treated the photographers with Mumbai's signature chaat. Famous photographer Viral Bhayani took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor, and revealed the couple's decision. Check out Bhayani's post below:

Alia Bhatt, who attended the get-together, looked super cute in a pastel co-ord set. She completed her look with dewy make-up and minimal ornaments. Neetu Kapoor opted for a beige top and a pair of blue denim trousers. Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a navy blue t-shirt and beige cargo trousers. The talented actor is seen in his 'Animal' look, with a thick beard and semi-long hair. When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the arrival of Raha Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot in April 2022 after around 5 years of courtship, welcomed their first child on November 6, 2022. The couple announced the arrival of their baby daughter with a special statement released on Alia's official Instagram handle. "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here.. and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!!," reads the Brahmastra pair's official statement. Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram post below:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's parenting plans Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have reportedly devised a clear plan to manage their parental duties and professional commitments. The supremely talented actress has decided to take a break from all her professional commitments to focus on her new mommy duties. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, is currently busy with the shooting of his ambitious project Animal. The celebrated star is planning to take a break from his acting career to focus on his parental duties, after the release of Animal. Alia, on the other hand, will resume her work after her hubby takes over the parental duties.

