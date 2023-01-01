Animal first look: Ranbir Kapoor unleashes his inner beast; 5 things we can expect from the film

The much-awaited Animal first look poster featuring Ranbir Kapoor has been revealed. The promising poster confirms that Ranbir is playing a never-seen-before role in the film.

Published on Jan 01, 2023
Ranbir Kapoor, Animal
Image credits: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Twitter

The most awaited official first-look poster of Animal, the highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor starrer, is finally out. The makers revealed the first look poster of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial at 12 AM on New Year's day. The highly promising poster, which features leading man Ranbir Kapoor in his most violent avatar ever, has left both the fans of the actor and cine-goers equally stunned and excited. From the first look, it is clear that Animal is going to be a never-seen-before experience for the audiences.

Team Animal unveils the first look poster

On the special occasion of New Year, the Animal team members, including director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, senior actor Anil Kapoor who plays a pivotal role in the film, leading lady Rashmika Mandanna, and others took to their official social media handles and unveiled the first look poster. "Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE," wrote director Sandeep, as he unveiled the Animal first look. "#RanbirKapoor releasing the #Animal within, soon! This is such a killer poster love it," reads Anil Kapoor's Instagram post.

Check out Animal first look poster below:

Credits: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Twitter / Anil Kapoor Instagram

