Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream Twitter review: Netizens hail the drama reflecting the price of dreams

Alma Matters started to stream on Friday and the audience at large given a thumbs up to the show that blurs the line between the undying dream and lived-in reality of IIT Kharagpur.

IIT is the single most respected institution of people around the country who could not be more diverse but are united by this one dream, getting admission in IIT. It is also one of the toughest colleges in the country as the students have to go through the grind and emerge victorious with their dignity and degree intact. Even within the IITs, there is a class system that segregates students based on the location of IIT as per their entrance results. IIT Kharagpur is a respected one and the show cracks the code of entertainment displaying the rigorous life of students pursuing their or their parent’s dreams.

The wait of performance on the student’s shoulders can be jarring and unbearable. The dream of getting admission to the IIT is hazy from afar and dark from the inside. The show places an authentic unfiltered by taking a huge sample size from the lives of many students undermining or overperforming their capabilities. Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath brings out an objective perspective on the institution he has studied from and shares his experiences about life then and now. The audience has largely shown appreciation for the show as some found their lived-in experience being validated in the film.

Watching #AlmaMatters on @NetflixIndia with my IITian husband. Gearing up for a depressing watch. — Momzilla (@Velvetyvirgo) May 14, 2021

KGP before :

"We have the largest campus 2200 acre, the OG IIT" KGP now :

"We also have a netflix series. Tere

IIT ka h?"

#AlmaMatters — Shailesh Singh Kushwah (@ShailuBhaiyaJi) May 14, 2021

#AlmaMatters talked about biases against women in campus by not involving a single women in literally any other scene do they have any life in @IITKgp apart from getting discriminated? Can’t say... — Iqra Razi (@razi_iqra) May 14, 2021

Probably gonna binge #AlmaMatters the night prior to my final paper of the semester.

It’s ironic how the last exam syndrome kicks in pic.twitter.com/xdWOEg7iEh — Lionel Crasto (@CrastoLionel) May 14, 2021

[Confidence vs Nervousness]

Confidence mein aap 5 sec aage ka soch rhe hote ho and Nervousness mein 10 sec phele ka defend kar rhe hote ho#AlmaMatters #AlmaMattersonNetflix — Puneet Mangla (@puneet2k) May 14, 2021

Sometimes it takes years to wait for your moment and then when it happens, it’s . I am glad it’s here for my dear friend @kyabakteho and my sister @anusinghc.#AlmaMatters is playing on @NetflixIndia now. Please watch this beautiful series on life in IITs and spread the word. pic.twitter.com/9aMIekYGlt — PIYUSH (@writetopiyush) May 14, 2021

Finished watching #AlmaMatters Now I'm stressed about not being stressed enough. — Aditya Raghav Trivedi (@the3vedi) May 14, 2021

#AlmaMatters - From the start, they took you and made you live in the world behind all the superstitions that created on premier institutes. The best thing is they have shown the aftermath of IIT dream - Is it worth it ? How nature of competition transitions to toxic ? — sravan (@stuntkidsra1) May 14, 2021

Irony is it talks about 9:1 gender ratio, gender-based discrimination, “female privilege” in IITs without showcasing the life of a single girl in IIT KGP!

That’s where we went wrong AGAIN #AlmaMatters

‘Azad, Patel, Nehru, LBS, RK bas Wahin’

Sarojini, Indira toh bola bhi nahi. https://t.co/UR7fZxb9Dz — Janhavi Patil (@janhavipatil12) May 14, 2021

Alma Matters has connected deeply with its target audience which is vast considering IIT has either haunted or been dreamt of by every student in the Indian education system. A tale told realistically has blurred the lines between the aftermath of the dream and what does a person loses from gaining a certificate from IIT.

