Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream Twitter review: Netizens hail the drama reflecting the price of dreams

Alma Matters started to stream on Friday and the audience at large given a thumbs up to the show that blurs the line between the undying dream and lived-in reality of IIT Kharagpur.
IIT is the single most respected institution of people around the country who could not be more diverse but are united by this one dream, getting admission in IIT. It is also one of the toughest colleges in the country as the students have to go through the grind and emerge victorious with their dignity and degree intact. Even within the IITs, there is a class system that segregates students based on the location of IIT as per their entrance results. IIT Kharagpur is a respected one and the show cracks the code of entertainment displaying the rigorous life of students pursuing their or their parent’s dreams. 

The wait of performance on the student’s shoulders can be jarring and unbearable. The dream of getting admission to the IIT is hazy from afar and dark from the inside. The show places an authentic unfiltered by taking a huge sample size from the lives of many students undermining or overperforming their capabilities. Comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath brings out an objective perspective on the institution he has studied from and shares his experiences about life then and now. The audience has largely shown appreciation for the show as some found their lived-in experience being validated in the film. 

Alma Matters has connected deeply with its target audience which is vast considering IIT has either haunted or been dreamt of by every student in the Indian education system. A tale told realistically has blurred the lines between the aftermath of the dream and what does a person loses from gaining a certificate from IIT.

Also Read| Alma Matters: Inside the IIT Dream Review, Ep 1: A deep dive into IIT Kharagpur cracks the entertainment code

