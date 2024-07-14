Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Shubh Ashirwad: Kajal Aggarwal wishes 'lifetime of love, togetherness' to newly married couple

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on July 12. The extravagant affair continued with a Shubh Ashirwad ceremony the following day, attended by several A-listers from various walks of life. Kajal Aggarwal was among the attendees who graced the special occasion to bless the newly married couple. Later, she posted photos of herself from the ceremony and wrote a heartfelt note for Anant and Radhika.

Kajal Aggarwal blesses Anant and Radhika at Shubh Ashirwad ceremony

Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram handle to wish Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant a lifetime of happiness after their wedding ceremony. She wrote, "Wishing Anant and Radhika a lifetime of love, togetherness and a very happy married life. In @ri_ritukumar last night for their Shubh ashirwad (red heart emoji) #anantradhikawedding #arwedding."

At the ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal donned an embroidered lehenga set with contemporary flair. The ensemble featured intricate floral motifs and embellishments, predominantly in shades of green and gold. On the other hand, the blouse had a flattering neckline which accentuated her look.

The actress complemented her look with a statement choker necklace encrusted with gemstones. The statement piece added a regal touch to her lehenga, perfectly matching her traditional earrings and bangles.

All about Ambanis star-studded wedding affair

The blessing ceremony was part of ongoing celebrations marking the lavish wedding of Anant, the youngest son of Asia's wealthiest man, with Radhika Merchant, a pharmaceutical heiress, and his childhood sweetheart. The wedding took place on Friday.

Advertisement

Held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, the blessing ceremony saw the presence of several celebrities. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her singer-husband Nick Jonas, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif joined Anant's 'baaraat' or wedding procession on Friday.

Meanwhile, a wedding reception is all set to take place today, July 14. A special reception for the Reliance staffers will be held on July 15, marking the end of the wedding celebrations.

ALSO READ: Anant-Radhika Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony: Rashmika Mandanna stuns in Ajrakh print saree with zardosi work; Kajal Aggarwal exudes beauty in olive lehenga