Ananya Panday roots for bestie Navya Nanda as she starts her IIMA journey; Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal are all hearts

Ananya Panday is friends with several B-town folks. But she shares a close and warm bond with youngsters like Sara Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Hence, when the latter announced her happiness on getting admitted to IIM, Ahmedabad, the Dream Girl 2 actress jumped to the comments section to express how proud she is of her bestie.

Taking to her Instagram account, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda’s daughter, Navya Naveli Nanda dropped multiple images from her new home, the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. The carousel of images opens with her flaunting her million-dollar smile standing next to the institute’s name.

Expressing her delight, she penned, “Dreams do come true! Home for the next 2 years... with the best people & faculty! BPGP MBA Class of 2026.”

Take a look:

Soon after, Ananya Panday commented a crown and tractor emoji on her post. For those thinking, AP used the emoticon of the vehicle because Navya has been invested in her dad’s company which specializes in agricultural, construction, and railway equipment and machinery. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter followed suit and dropped multiple red heart emojis along with Shanaya Kapoor. Karisma Kapoor penned, “Congrats Navya” while Sonali Bendre wished “All the best darling”. Navya’s mom is proud of her daughter’s feat.

Hence, she opined, “You make me so proud baby.” Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Pashmina Roshan, Veer Pahariya, Sharmin Segal and others liked her post. Navya’s brother Agastya Nanda also gave it a thumbs up.

Take a look:

Those who follow the 26-year-old IIM student would know that she is determined to make the world a better place for women with her social welfare organisation. Apart from giving a helping hand to her father’s business, she also hosts a podcast, What The Hell Navya, wherein she has spoke to her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, mom Shweta and brother Agastya.

While she doesn’t intend to join the Indian film industry as an actor anytime sooner, her brother made his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. He is all set to share the screen with Varun Dhawan in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis.

