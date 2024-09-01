WATCH: Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha sleeps peacefully in her arms as they return after Alpha’s Kashmir schedule

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently visited Kashmir with her daughter Raha for the filming of her upcoming movie Alpha, which also stars Sharvari Wagh. Alia previously shared a behind-the-scenes look from the shoot, featuring a candid moment with Sharvari. Now back in the city, Alia was spotted exiting the airport in style, with her daughter Raha seen in the video, adding a touch of wholesomeness to the scene.

Alia Bhatt has returned to Mumbai in style after her shoot in Kashmir. Sporting sunglasses, she made a chic entrance at the airport with her daughter Raha peacefully sleeping in her arms. Although Alia didn't pose for the paparazzi, they managed to capture her arrival.

Besides this, Alia's Alpha co-star, Sharvari Wagh, also returned from the shoot and was spotted at the airport. She opted for a classy look with a black crop top, denim pants, a white jacket, and a black cap. Sharvari looked stylish and elegant, smiling and posing for the cameras before waving goodbye as she entered her car.

Alia Bhatt recently posted a charming photo with her Alpha co-star, Sharvari Wagh. The picture features the two actresses embracing and creating a hand-heart gesture, with their backs to the camera. The breathtaking Kashmiri landscape, with misty pine trees, provides a picturesque backdrop. Alia is clad in a cream jacket, and Sharvari wears a black leather jacket. The caption for the post read, "Love, ALPHA."

Sharvari had also dropped a photo of her beautiful morning in Kashmir where she is seen soaking in the morning beauty of Kashmir featuring towering mountains enveloped by trees along with a cup of coffee. She captioned the stunning image with "Morning," followed by a sun emoji.

Meanwhile, in Alpha, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh will take on the roles of super agents in the YRF Spy Universe's first female-led film. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, this action-packed movie is expected to be completed by 2025.

On the work front, apart from Alpha, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, with plans to join the duo by December 2024.

