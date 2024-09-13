Anil Mehta's Demise: Malaika Arora's BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma continue to stand strong in her difficult phase; WATCH

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actress Malaika Arora has been going through a challenging time following the loss of her late father, Anil Mehta. Mehta's body was found outside his building in Bandra and as per a post-mortem, he suffered ‘multiple injuries' at the time of his death. Before leaving for the heavenly abode, Mehta reportedly called his daughters, Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora and later switched off his mobile phone. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the B-Town. Amid the tragic loss, Malaika's BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma continue to lend strong support in her difficult phase.

In a video on Instagram, Karena Kapoor Khan can be seen visiting the building where Malaika Arora's mom, Joyce Polycarp stays in Bandra. Kareena, who arrived solo, came out of the car and entered the gate.

Watch the video below:

Kareena's elder sister, actress Karisma Kapoor also reached Malaika's mom's apartment in Bandra earlier today. Paparazzi captured Karisma's glimpse as she came out of her car and went inside the building.

Take a look at her video here:

Apart from them, fashion designer and actress Seema Sajdeh was also spotted at Joyce's residence on Friday. For the uninitiated, Seema is Sohail Khan's ex-wife. The former couple has a son, Nirvaan Khan.

Watch the clip below:

Malaika Arora and her family held the prayer meet of Anil Mehta at Joyce Polycarp's house in Bandra on September 13. Malaika's former husband, Arbaaz Khan arrived at the spot later at night.

Coming back to Kareena and Karisma, the Kapoor sisters share a close bond with the Arora siblings. Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, and Amrita support each other in challenging times.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders was released in theaters on September 13, 2024. Apart from playing the lead role, the actress has co-produced the film. Meanwhile, as per a report, Kareena has postponed her work commitments amid the tragedy in BFF Malaika's family and has been visiting her quite often since Mehta's demise.

Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan also visited Malaika's mom's residence after hearing the news of the latter's father's death.

May God give the strength to the Arora family.

