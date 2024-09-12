Malaika and Amrita Arora’s father Anil Mehta called them hours before his passing away? Here’s what he told them

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a death and suicide.

The shocking news of Malaika and Amrita Arora’s father passing away has taken over the internet. While the investigative officer hinted towards an alleged suicide, the latest details reveal that Mehta called his daughters before his demise, telling them that he was "sick" and "tired."

It has been reported by India Today that hours before Malaika and Amrita Arora’s father Anil Mehta's passing away, he called his daughters. "I'm sick and tired," he told them, according to the sources mentioned in the report.

Meanwhile, the actress’ mother Joyce Arora reportedly told the police that they resumed living together for the past few years even though they were divorced. She was the only one with Anil when the incident happened. Sharing more about the tragedy, she stated that her ex-husband used to read the newspapers every morning while sitting on the balcony.

However, on September 11, when she noticed his slippers in the living room, she went to look for him on the balcony but couldn’t find him there. When she leaned over to hear commotion from the building, she noticed the watchman calling out for help. This was when she realized something was terribly wrong. Joyce further added that Anil was not suffering from any major illness or health issue, apart from some knee pain.

In addition to this, DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan while speaking to the media mentioned that they were investigating the matter. According to them, it appears to be a case of suicide "at prima facie" while the further investigation is going on.

An official statement issued by Malaika Arora on Wednesday evening had an emotional message. It read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support, and respect.”

Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Arhaan Khan, Kim Sharma, Shibani Dandekar among others were quick to be with Arora family in their testing times.

