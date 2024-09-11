Arjun Kapoor arrives to pay condolences after Malaika Arora’s father Anil Arora passes away

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora's father, Anil Arora, sadly passed away today (September 11). Following the tragic news, Arbaaz Khan was spotted visiting her mother's residence to offer his condolences. Shortly after, Arjun Kapoor was also seen arriving at the residence.

In a video going viral, Malaika Arora’s ex-boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, was seen visiting her mother’s residence after hearing the news of her father, Anil Arora, passing away. He arrived to offer his condolences and can be seen entering the residence in the video.

Earlier, Malaika’s ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, also visited shortly after receiving the news. In a video, he is seen standing outside the residence, speaking with those around him before entering. Alvira Khan was also spotted arriving at Malaika Arora's mother's home following the tragic passing of Malaika's father.

News agency ANI reported the passing of Malaika's father. Just a day before the tragic event, Malaika was seen visiting her parents' home. The family is mourning the loss, and further details are still awaited. Anil Arora, originally from Punjab, had a career with the Merchant Navy. When Malaika Arora was 11 years old, her parents separated. She and her younger sister, Amrita Rao, who was just 6 at the time, were brought up by their mother, Joyce Polycarp.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress discussed how she learned to handle trolling, but noted that it was more challenging for her parents, who were deeply affected by it. She mentioned that her parents would often bring up the negative comments they encountered. She revealed that she advised her parents to stop reading such 'garbage,' and since then, they have not brought it up again.

She said, "My parents would keep saying, 'beta someone said this or that'. And finally, I sat them down and said, 'Enough! Stop reading this garbage. It is complete BS. Please do not focus your energies on this'. At the end of the day, they are parents and they hear something, they get upset. But once I sat them down, that was that. It never ever came up again."

