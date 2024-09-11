Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora arrive at their mother’s residence after father Anil Arora’s demise

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

In a tragic turn of events, Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora has lost her father, Anil Arora. The news broke earlier this morning (September 11, 2024), although the cause of death has not yet been revealed. Malaika and her sister Amrita Arora have rushed to their mother's residence.

Reports indicate that Malaika, who was in Pune, hurried back to her home as soon as the news surfaced. News agency ANI first reported that Arora's father, Anil Arora, has sadly passed away.

Moreover, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was spotted arriving at Malaika's family home in Mumbai amid these reports. Police personnel as well as media persons were spotted outside the apartment. Arjun Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Sohail Khan, Salim Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, and others also arrived to pay condolences to the actress.

Malaika's parents divorced when she was 11, and she then moved to Chembur with her mother and sister, Amrita. Her mother, Joyce Polycarp, is a Malayali Christian, while her father, Anil Arora, was a Punjabi Hindu from Fazilka, a border town in India, and worked in the Indian Merchant Navy.

In an old interview, she reflected that her parents' separation provided her with a new perspective on her mother. She noted that this experience taught her a strong work ethic and the importance of becoming fiercely independent. She described these early lessons as foundational to her life and career, emphasizing that she remains fiercely independent, values her freedom, and lives life on her own terms.

Arora also mentioned that she isn’t a “helicopter mom” but maintains a strict approach. She feels she has achieved a balance between being a parent and a friend. She stated that her son, Arhaan, knows he can talk to her about anything at any time.

She believes it’s important for children to have a supportive system that isn’t intrusive and described herself as fun and relaxed, not constantly monitoring his actions, but emphasized that he understands she is serious when necessary.

